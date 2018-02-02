48 Ocean Puns For Instagram That'll Make You Say, "Shell Yeah"
Deep breaths. I promise you that spring break is right around the corner. I know you've been planning your trip for months now, and these cold AF winter days might be starting to get to you. But, have hope and hang in there — because spring break freedom is the bright light at the end of the tunnel. In the meantime, you can always prep for the various spring break Instas you know you're going to post, including some epic ocean puns for Instagram.
Spring break is the perfect time to break out a witty pun. You're happy, you're having the time of your life, and your posts are going to be filled with so much sunshine, surf, and sand. If you ask me, a solid pun is truly the best option for an Instagram caption. It's clever and quite adorable. What more could you honestly ask for?
So, if puns are your fave (or maybe you're undecided), keep reading. These 48 beach and ocean-inspired captions work for your swimsuit selfie, group pic at the beach, or a shot of you and your mains soaking up the rays in a cabana. Trust me — you won't be able to resist a few of these for your next shot on the beach.
1. "You little sun of a beach." — Unknown
2. "Sun's out, puns out." — Unknown
3. "Avoid pier-pressure." — Unknown
4. "Tis the sea-son." — Unknown
5. "I stayed up all night to sea where the sun went. Then it dawned on me." — Unknown
6. "Don't get tide down." — Unknown
7. "Shell yeah." — Unknown
8. "Me and all of my beaches." — Unknown
9. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown
10. "Keep your friends close, and your anemones closer." — Unknown
11. "Yeah, buoy." — Unknown
12. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown
13. "Aloe! Is it me you're looking for?" — Unknown
14. "All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea." — Unknown
15. "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side." — Unknown
16. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown
17. "Salty but sweet." — Unknown
18. "Camping is in-tents." — Unknown
19. "Feeling nauti." — Unknown
20. "Please excuse my resting beach face." — Unknown
21. "You are one in a (water)melon." — Unknown
22. "Water you doing?" — Unknown
23. "Tropic like it's hot!" — Unknown
24. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown
25. "Namast' ay at the beach." — Unknown
26. "The ocean made me salty." — Unknown
27. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown
28. "Beach life shore is perfection." – Unknown
29. "Hey gull friend." — Unknown
30. "Seas the day!" — Unknown
31. "Sofishticated." — Unknown
32. "I'm all about the palm trees and eighty degrees." — Unknown
33. "Feeling fin-tastic." — Unknown
34. "Turtle-y radical." — Unknown
35. "What does a vegetable wear to the beach? A zucchini." — Unknown
36. "Adios, beaches." — Unknown
37. "Seas and greetings." — Unknown
38. "No one likes a shady beach." — Unknown
39. "Beach better have my money." — Unknown
40. "Lost at sea? I'm not shore." — Unknown
41. "Let's get shipfaced." — Unknown
42. "Sink or swim." — Unknown
43. "Shake your pam palms." — Unknown
44. "Aloha, beaches." — Unknown
45. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown
46. "Stay salty." — Unknown
47. "We run this beach." — Unknown
48. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose." — Unknown
There you have it, folks. From the sea to the shore, these puns cover it all. If your caption isn't in these 48 prime ideas, maybe puns just aren't your thing. No worries. Sea you next time.