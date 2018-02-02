48 Ocean Puns For Instagram That'll Make You Say, "Shell Yeah"

Deep breaths. I promise you that spring break is right around the corner. I know you've been planning your trip for months now, and these cold AF winter days might be starting to get to you. But, have hope and hang in there — because spring break freedom is the bright light at the end of the tunnel. In the meantime, you can always prep for the various spring break Instas you know you're going to post, including some epic ocean puns for Instagram.

Spring break is the perfect time to break out a witty pun. You're happy, you're having the time of your life, and your posts are going to be filled with so much sunshine, surf, and sand. If you ask me, a solid pun is truly the best option for an Instagram caption. It's clever and quite adorable. What more could you honestly ask for?

So, if puns are your fave (or maybe you're undecided), keep reading. These 48 beach and ocean-inspired captions work for your swimsuit selfie, group pic at the beach, or a shot of you and your mains soaking up the rays in a cabana. Trust me — you won't be able to resist a few of these for your next shot on the beach.

1. "You little sun of a beach." — Unknown

2. "Sun's out, puns out." — Unknown

3. "Avoid pier-pressure." — Unknown

4. "Tis the sea-son." — Unknown

5. "I stayed up all night to sea where the sun went. Then it dawned on me." — Unknown

6. "Don't get tide down." — Unknown

7. "Shell yeah." — Unknown

8. "Me and all of my beaches." — Unknown

9. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

10. "Keep your friends close, and your anemones closer." — Unknown

11. "Yeah, buoy." — Unknown

12. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

13. "Aloe! Is it me you're looking for?" — Unknown

14. "All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea." — Unknown

15. "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side." — Unknown

16. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

17. "Salty but sweet." — Unknown

18. "Camping is in-tents." — Unknown

19. "Feeling nauti." — Unknown

20. "Please excuse my resting beach face." — Unknown

21. "You are one in a (water)melon." — Unknown

22. "Water you doing?" — Unknown

23. "Tropic like it's hot!" — Unknown

24. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown

25. "Namast' ay at the beach." — Unknown

26. "The ocean made me salty." — Unknown

27. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown

28. "Beach life shore is perfection." – Unknown

29. "Hey gull friend." — Unknown

30. "Seas the day!" — Unknown

31. "Sofishticated." — Unknown

32. "I'm all about the palm trees and eighty degrees." — Unknown

33. "Feeling fin-tastic." — Unknown

34. "Turtle-y radical." — Unknown

35. "What does a vegetable wear to the beach? A zucchini." — Unknown

36. "Adios, beaches." — Unknown

37. "Seas and greetings." — Unknown

38. "No one likes a shady beach." — Unknown

39. "Beach better have my money." — Unknown

40. "Lost at sea? I'm not shore." — Unknown

41. "Let's get shipfaced." — Unknown

42. "Sink or swim." — Unknown

43. "Shake your pam palms." — Unknown

44. "Aloha, beaches." — Unknown

45. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown

46. "Stay salty." — Unknown

47. "We run this beach." — Unknown

48. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose." — Unknown

There you have it, folks. From the sea to the shore, these puns cover it all. If your caption isn't in these 48 prime ideas, maybe puns just aren't your thing. No worries. Sea you next time.