It's time to take the mic and show karaoke night how things are done. You deserve a fun time with your besties, singing your favorite songs as loud as you want. Take the stage with a killer playlist, and the only other things you'll need are Instagram captions for karaoke pics. Your BFF is bound to capture some great moments on video of you slaying the choreography from "Bye Bye Bye" while channeling Justin Timberlake. A video like that deserves to be shared on the 'Gram ASAP, which is why the perfect caption is necessary.

Sometimes, even if you know a song like the back of your hand, having the words on screen definitely helps for the moments when you get a little carried away with your performance. Think of these 45 karaoke captions as the helpful words to assist you in posting any cute snap with total ease. Let's get real: You can't say no to a karaoke night with your roomies, so transform your living room into your fave bar. Set up your TV or laptop to play karaoke songs on YouTube, then use a mic or your trusty hairbrush to belt out all the words.

Whether you sing a duet with your bestie and channel your inner Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens from High School Musical, or sing your fave Britney Spears song solo, it is sure to be a noteworthy performance. So don't just sit back and let the music play. Sing along and let the fun begin. Do it for the sake of the 'Gram!

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

1. "Those who wish to sing always find a song." — Swedish Proverb

2. "What happens at karaoke, stays at karaoke... and lives on the 'Gram."

3. "Singing is not only for the shower."

4. "I may not have strong musical abilities, but I do have tons of stage presence."

5. "You said you'd karaoke Whitesnake with me, but you lied, so... here I go again on my own!" — Bill Murray

6. "Karaoke: Making you a rockstar, if only for three to five minutes at a time."

7. "Believe in yourself and you'll be unstoppable."

8. "Roommates who karaoke together, stay together."

9. "Karaoke-ing."

10. "Stay tuned for our album drop."

11. "That moment you realize you've been singing the lyrics wrong your entire life."

12. "I'm that friend who takes karaoke night to the next level."

13. "Why is it so hard picking out a karaoke song?"

14. "My people, our place."

15. "You know you've picked a good karaoke song when everyone else starts singing with you."

16. "Life's a song."

17. "The only thing better than singing is more singing." — Ella Fitzgerald

18. "Drop the beat."

19. "Clearly born to be a star."

20. "Just because I can't sing doesn't mean I won't sing."

21. "Send this to 'American Idol' stat."

22. "I don't just sing, I perform."

Shutterstock

23. "I have a habit of hogging the mic."

24. "It's not too late to follow my dreams of becoming a pop star."

25. "Raise your hand if you thought Taylor was singing about Starbucks lovers. [hand raise emoji]"

26. "No one likes a long instrumental break at karaoke."

27. "There's a lot of pressure to pick a good karaoke song."

28. "You either like karaoke or you're wrong."

29. "Mic drop."

30. "Everybody needs a go-to karaoke song." — Sister Hazel, "Karaoke Song"

31. "Hey James Corden, let me know if you need a guest for Carpool Karaoke."

32. "Sing a song. It'll make your day." — Earth, Wind & Fire, "Sing a Song"

33. "Why be moody when you can shake your booty."

34. "Channeling our inner Spice Girls."

35. "Shine bright, shine far. Don't be shy, be a star." — Tyra Banks, "Be A Star"

36. "It's not too late to become Hannah Montana, right?"

37. "Never miss a chance to dance."

38. "I wanna dance with somebody." — Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)"

39. "Leave your heart on the stage."

40. "And if the music is good, you dance."

41. "I'm known to rock the microphone." — Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, " It Takes Two"

42. "Way overdue for a karaoke night with the bests."

43. "If only this picture had sound."

44. "Feeling like Beyoncé."

45. "Wine is karaoke fuel."