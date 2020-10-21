It's that time of year again for tricks and treats. So satisfy your sweet tooth with not only candy corn and pumpkin spice cookies, but Halloween-themed doughnuts, too. Adorable monster-inspired and festive-colored snacks might be the way to your heart, and you'll want some Instagram captions for Halloween doughnuts to document the sweetness to come.

You know that feeling you get when something's almost too cute to eat. You don't want to ruin how Instagram-worthy it is by taking a bite, but you also can't wait to sink your fangs into it. Luckily, you can enjoy your picture-perfect treats long after they've been devoured with a snap on the 'gram. Get yourself a box of Krispy Kreme's monster doughnuts to share with your roomies, or try a Halloween doughnut recipe on YouTube. Serve up a dozen Nightmare Before Christmas doughnuts at your backyard movie night, along with a Halloween coffee drink. After all, coffee and doughnuts are "simply meant to be" together.

When the time comes to take one of your "take a picture, it'll last longer" snaps, use any of these 45 Halloween doughnut captions for your post. As the likes start rolling, you'll be able to enjoy your treats with ghoulish delight.

© eleonora galli/Moment/Getty Images

1. "I just love Halloween dough much."

2. "Doughnut panic, but there's a monster behind you."

3. "Fangs for the sweets."

4. "I've got some monster cravings."

5. "Ghoulishly good."

6. "I'm going to werewolf these down."

7. "These doughnuts are scary good."

8. "Having a doughlightful Halloween. How about you?"

9. "Felt cute. Might trick-or-treat myself to some more doughnuts."

10. "I'm a doughnut-eating kind of ghoul."

11. "Even the doughnuts are getting into the Halloween spirit."

12. "Doughnut stop believing in ghosts."

13. "You doughnut want to miss seeing my Halloween costume."

14. "I want to find a house that hands out doughnuts on Halloween."

15. "My calming circle is a doughnut."

16. "Mmm... doughnuts." — The Simpsons

17. "Without my doughnuts and coffee, I'm a haunt mess."

18. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

19. "Howl about some doughnuts?"

20. "I'm a doughnut-loving kind of witch."

21. "Aren't these doughnuts just bootiful?"

22. "No tricks, just treats."

Emma Farrer/Moment/Getty Images

23. "'No more doughnuts' is the scariest thing you could say to me."

24. "Just here for the Halloween doughnuts."

25. "Orange you glad we got doughnuts?"

26. "Well, isn't this doughnut pumpkin'?"

27. "Life is gourd when you have a box of doughnuts to yourself."

28. "Just creeping it real."

29. "I'll turn into a real witch if you take the last doughnut."

30. "Doughnut you know how much I love you?"

31. "Staying balanced with a doughnut in each hand."

32. "I put a spell on you, and now, you're mine." — Screamin' Jay Hawkins, "I Put a Spell on You"

33. "These doughnuts are mons-terrific."

34. "These doughnuts are too gourd to be true."

35. "Doughnuts will never ghost me."

36. "The best costume award goes to these doughnuts."

37. "Just sprinkle on a little Halloween spirit on top."

38. "Whatever sprinkles your Halloween doughnuts."

39. "Spookin' cute."

40. "I can't decide if I love Halloween or doughnuts more."

41. "Just one bite. [vampire emoji]"

42. "These are bloody good doughnuts."

43. "Doughnut disturb me when I'm eating my doughnuts."

44. "The cutest pumpkin doughnuts in the batch."

45. "Doughnut worry, have a happy Halloween."