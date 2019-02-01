The biggest day of every football fan's season is quickly approaching. That means it's time to start prepping, and chicken wings, nachos, seven-layer dip, pizza, and guacamole are just the start of the festivities. You and your entire Super Bowl crew will be cheering on your team at the stadium or nestled up in front of the TV in the comfort of your own home. You'll like have your phones out so you can snap some pics, and need funny game day captions to share the tail-great times with your followers.

To be honest, if you weren’t watching football on the TV with commentators, you might not have any idea what was going on. You definitely know that a few of your friends are in the same boat, but that doesn't mean you can't take part in the festivities. You might not really know everything that's unfolding on TV, from the touchdowns to the first downs and fumbles. But you best believe you’re ready to eat some delicious game day food.

If you're attending your own Super Bowl party this Sunday, make sure you get your game face on, snap some pics, and use these funny captions that’ll show your followers you’re feeling tail-great about this year’s Super Bowl.

Shutterstock

1. "Having a ball this weekend with my very best friends."

2. "Winners never quit and quitters never win." — Vince Lombardi

3. "We are the champions, my friends." — Queen, "We Are The Champions"

4. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

5. "Champions believe in themselves, even when no one else does."

6. "Don't worry, beer happy."

7. "Football and beer is why I'm here."

8. "We don't keep calm. It's football season."

9. "Don't run away from challenges, run over them."

10. "This game is totally going to guac my world."

11. "You think you can beat us? Now that's fantasy football."

12. "Don't keep calm — it's the Super Bowl."

13. "If you liked the Super Bowl trophy, then you should have put a wing on it."

14. "The huddle is real."

15. "Just in queso you didn't know, I'm a huge football fan."

16. "Football: my second favorite F word."

17. "I feel tail-great about this game. Punt very intended."

18. "Ball for me." — Post Malone, "Ball for Me"

19. "First we eat the wings."

20. "Super Bowl Sunday always steals a pizza my heart."

Shutterstock

21. "The only thing getting tackled today are these nachos."

22. "Staying humble thanks to that fumble."

23. "Home is where the field is."

24. "Tackling this game one snack at a time."

25. "We tailgate harder than your team plays."

26. "This might sound cheesy, but I think my team is really grate."

27. "Talk football to me."

28. "Touchdown for what?"

29. "I've got 99 problems but our team isn't one."

30. "Teamwork makes the dream work." — John C. Maxwell

31. "You're only as good as your team... and mine is great."

32. "These commercials are going to give us something to taco 'bout."

33. "Un-brie-lievable."

34. "Today's forecast: 100 percent chance of winning."

35. "That penalty was nacho problem."

36. "Dear, quarterback. I'm wingin' it, but you shouldn't."

37. "My team's so gouda."

38. "I'm in a serious relation-chip."

39. "My team really needs to ketchup."

40. "All punts are highly intended."

41. "Blessed, never stressed, and football-obsessed."

42. "Are you ready for some football?" — Hank Williams Jr., "Are You Ready For Some Football"