You and your besties have a few new obsessions this fall: chocolate croissants, chic neck scarves, and beautiful bouquets of pink roses. Basically, you wish each one of you was dressed from head to toe in fuchsia while snapping selfies in the Jardin du Palais Royal. You've already watched (and re-watched) all 10 episodes of Netflix's Emily in Paris, Season 1, and you can't stop chatting about the romance, trendy couture, and Instagram opps. It's only fitting that you grab one of these Emily in Paris-inspired group chat names for friends and your own hot gossip that you Louvre to chat about.
As Emily pointed out early on in Season 1, the right perfume is like "wearing poetry." Well, we're here to tell you that the right chat name for your friend group can be just as poetic. And Emily, the social media queen herself, is the perfect person to draw inspiration from, because who wasn't inspired by her witty Instagram captions, adorable Instagram poses, and fashion-forward outfits? (By the way, we're still trying to figure out how she impressively fit her tulle gown and shoes in just about every color of the rainbow in her suitcases.)
While you're trying to decide whether you'd like to purchase Emily's day coat in mint green or hot pink, or duplicate one of her Instagram poses with a dozen pink roses, rest assured that your group chat name with your besties will be as witty and fashionable as Emily herself. Some of these names are nods to the show, while others simply embrace Emily's enviable life in Paris with her newfound friends, Mindy and Camille.
Although you and your friends can't be wheeling your own suitcases to Paris right now, you might as well do the next best thing and channel Emily in Paris right at home with one of these group chat names.
1. Belles âmes (beautiful souls)
2. #OhCrepe — Emily
3. We only wear poetry
4. #RoomWithAView — Emily
5. Louvre This Crew
6. #EverythingsComingUpRoses — Emily
7. Emily's Friends
8. Mes amies (my friends)
9. C'est la vie (that's life)
10. But First, Paris
11. Paris Is Always A Good Idea — Audrey Hepburn
12. Keep Calm & Eat Croissants
13. Emily in Paris + Us
14. #Singles Not In Paris
15. So Glad We're Friends — Camille
16. Bringing The Drama — Julien
17. Top Floor Roomies
18. Faux amis... not (fake friends... not)
19. Pink Roses, Please
20. Pierre Cadault Stans
21. In Paris, We Wear Pink
22. Pardon Our French
23. Pretty In Pink, In Paris
24. Paris Louvre-ers
25. Emily's Fan Club
26. @emilyinparis
27. Oui oui
28. Bonjour mon amour
29. Table For Trois
30. The Matching Plaids
31. Champagne For Trois
32. Bubbly For Paris
33. Paris Paris
34. Mesdames
35. Gabriel's Restaurant
36. We Heart Gabriel
37. Jardin du Palais Royal
38. Berry Hungry — Emily
39. But First, Let's Selfie
40. Savoir's Finest
41. Savoir's Employees Of The Month
42. Emily, Camille, & Mindy