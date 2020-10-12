You and your besties have a few new obsessions this fall: chocolate croissants, chic neck scarves, and beautiful bouquets of pink roses. Basically, you wish each one of you was dressed from head to toe in fuchsia while snapping selfies in the Jardin du Palais Royal. You've already watched (and re-watched) all 10 episodes of Netflix's Emily in Paris, Season 1, and you can't stop chatting about the romance, trendy couture, and Instagram opps. It's only fitting that you grab one of these Emily in Paris-inspired group chat names for friends and your own hot gossip that you Louvre to chat about.

As Emily pointed out early on in Season 1, the right perfume is like "wearing poetry." Well, we're here to tell you that the right chat name for your friend group can be just as poetic. And Emily, the social media queen herself, is the perfect person to draw inspiration from, because who wasn't inspired by her witty Instagram captions, adorable Instagram poses, and fashion-forward outfits? (By the way, we're still trying to figure out how she impressively fit her tulle gown and shoes in just about every color of the rainbow in her suitcases.)

While you're trying to decide whether you'd like to purchase Emily's day coat in mint green or hot pink, or duplicate one of her Instagram poses with a dozen pink roses, rest assured that your group chat name with your besties will be as witty and fashionable as Emily herself. Some of these names are nods to the show, while others simply embrace Emily's enviable life in Paris with her newfound friends, Mindy and Camille.

Although you and your friends can't be wheeling your own suitcases to Paris right now, you might as well do the next best thing and channel Emily in Paris right at home with one of these group chat names.

Netflix

1. Belles âmes (beautiful souls)

2. #OhCrepe — Emily

3. We only wear poetry

4. #RoomWithAView — Emily

5. Louvre This Crew

6. #EverythingsComingUpRoses — Emily

7. Emily's Friends

8. Mes amies (my friends)

9. C'est la vie (that's life)

10. But First, Paris

11. Paris Is Always A Good Idea — Audrey Hepburn

12. Keep Calm & Eat Croissants

13. Emily in Paris + Us

14. #Singles Not In Paris

15. So Glad We're Friends — Camille

Netflix

16. Bringing The Drama — Julien

17. Top Floor Roomies

18. Faux amis... not (fake friends... not)

19. Pink Roses, Please

20. Pierre Cadault Stans

21. In Paris, We Wear Pink

22. Pardon Our French

23. Pretty In Pink, In Paris

24. Paris Louvre-ers

25. Emily's Fan Club

26. @emilyinparis

27. Oui oui

28. Bonjour mon amour

29. Table For Trois

30. The Matching Plaids

31. Champagne For Trois

32. Bubbly For Paris

33. Paris Paris

34. Mesdames

35. Gabriel's Restaurant

36. We Heart Gabriel

37. Jardin du Palais Royal

38. Berry Hungry — Emily

39. But First, Let's Selfie

40. Savoir's Finest

41. Savoir's Employees Of The Month

42. Emily, Camille, & Mindy