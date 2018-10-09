It's officially fall, ya'll! Grab your best ghoulfriends, because it's time to go on another adventure. It's safe to say that fall is your favorite time of year. When else can you justify having endless Pumpkin Spice Lattes and dressing up like anything you want to be for Halloween? You're so ready to stash away your bikinis until next summer, and break out your favorite sweaters and blanket scarves. Why not kick off the season by taking a vacation with your favorite people? Whether you're heading off to a college football game or embarking on a leaf-peeping road trip, these are the perfect Instagram captions for fall vacation pics with friends.

When's the last time you took some time off for a girls' getaway? We all need some girl time every once in a while. There's nothing like sipping apple cider and picking the best pumpkins in the patch with your friends in the fall. The weather's cooler and the crowds are smaller in even the most popular vacation spots, so it's the perfect time to take a trip. You'll be snapping plenty of pics along the way, so be prepared fall in love with these clever captions.

1. "We were made with pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

2. "Pumpkin spice, spice baby." — Unknown

3. “You will always be my boo.” ― Usher, Alicia Keys, "My Boo"

4. "Demons are a ghoul's best friend." — Unknown

5. “Squad ghouls.” ― Unknown

6. “My blood type is pumpkin spice.” ― Unknown

7. “Just a crew of basic witches.” ― Unknown

8. “Don't be a basic witch.” ― Unknown

9. “Trick or treat yo' self." — Unknown

10. “I love you so bloody much, babe.'” ― Unknown

11. “Sorry for what I said when it wasn't fall.” ― Unknown

12. "It must be autumn." — Unknown

13. “It's officially Netflix and thrill time." — Unknown

14. “You're unbe-leafable." — Unknown

15. “Time to spice things up."— Unknown

16. “It's officially sweater weather." — Unknown

17. “This is my resting witch face." — Unknown

18. “Don't stop be-leafing." — Unknown

19. “Fall so hard motherpumpkins wanna spice me." — Unknown

20. “Fangs for the memories.'” ― Unknown

21. “Creepin' it real.” ― Unknown

22. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's maple leaves." — Unknown

23. “Our friendship is a piece of pumpkin pie." — Unknown

24. “You're my cutie pie." — Unknown

25. “How do you like them apples?" — Good Will Hunting

26. “We're a haunt mess." — Unknown

27. “Isn't she lovely, isn't she wonder-fall? " — Unknown

28. “Keep calm and enjoy fall." — Unknown

29. “Free fallin'." — Tom Petty

30. “October's finest.'” ― Unknown

31. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” ― Oscar Wilde

32. "Leaves are falling, autumn is calling." — Unknown

33. “Straight out of coffin." — Unknown

34. “You know what they say, a PSL a day..." — Unknown

35. “#Blessed and pumpkin-obsessed."— Unknown

36. “Falling hard for *insert location.*" — Unknown

37. “We love fall most of all." — Unknown

38. “I never want to leaf this beautiful place." — Unknown

39. “If you've got it, haunt it" — Unknown

40. “Boo, Felicia." — Unknown

41. “Bow down, witches." — Unknown