Dreamers, wanderers, and lovers of life: This one is for you. By now, you may have discovered the world of poetry. You've seen the words of Rupi Kaur tattooed on your best friend, or the mysterious mantras of Atticus all over social media. You read a few lines, and felt like someone captured all of your thoughts and experiences, and wrote them down. You've never felt more understood as a human being, and want to spread that light to everyone you know. These Atticus quotes for Instagram, in particular, will speak to your wandering soul. This poet has put your feelings into beautifully written words that are meant to catch on like a wildfire.

There's something about adventure and emotion that makes life more interesting. Every moment becomes a poem, and every hint of happiness turns into a long book you never want to put down. You start looking at your days as possibilities, and measuring your mornings in cups of coffee. The restless streets of a city and bright lights of flashing signs even leave you in awe. Your head's completely in the clouds and seemingly caught up in an endless state of wonder. (Can this feeling last forever, please?)

Well, with poetry from Atticus, you never have to worry about losing sight of those seconds you loved. He's written them down and put your memories into long-lasting words. The next time you post a selfie or an artsy shot that's exquisite and adventurous, use one of these quotes as a caption. You're a dreamer, a wanderer, and completely in love with life — it's time you showed that to your crowd on social media.

1. "It was her chaos that made her beautiful."

2. "I just need you and some sunsets."

3. "She was one of the rare ones, so effortlessly herself, and the world loved her for it."

4. "I think it's beautiful the way you sparkle when you talk about the things you love."

5. "There is nothing prettier in the whole wide world as a girl in love with every breath she takes."

6. "She was just another girl, playing hopscotch with the stars."

7. "Life's a journey, to find the people weird like you."

8. "Give like the sun and the whole world grows tall."

9. "She wasn't looking for a knight, she was looking for a sword."

10. "We let our lives mix with our dreams, like two colored paints, until we did't know, which was what, and we didn't care."

11. "Don't promise to live forever, promise to forever live while you're alive."

12. "She wasn't given wings to see the world from a tree."

13. "Silly girl, your different was your beautiful all along."

14. "Sometimes I want a quiet life. Other times I want to go a little bit f*cking Gatsby."

15. "She wasn't bored, just restless between adventures."

16. "I'm tired of their stories, let's write our own."

17. "And as the moons of youth spilled once more into dawn, we felt ourselves infinite again, if even for a moment."

18. "Some nights you drink tea, some nights you drink whiskey."

19. "The way he talked of their dreams made her want to grab his hand and run into tomorrow."

20. "She always sat near windows, looking for her love in the rain."

21. "I want to be with someone, who dreams of doing everything in life, and nothing, on a rainy Sunday afternoon."

22. "It didn't matter that she fell apart, it was how she put herself back together."

23. "She was so beautiful with kindness."

24. "Put a girl in moonlight and tell only truths and every man becomes a poet."

25. "Sometimes you have to be quiet to really see the stars."

26. "Her heart was wild, but I didn't want to catch it. I wanted to run with it, to set mine free."

27. "We fell for the idea of each other and ideas are dangerous things to love."

28. "Each summer was another chance at everything."

29. "I'll love you, but just this twice."

30. "The doubters are just dreamers with broken hearts."

31. "She didn't want love, she wanted to be loved, and that was entirely different."

32. "She was powerful not because she wasn't scared, but because she went on so strongly despite the fear."

33. "Watch carefully, the magic that occurs, when you give a person, just enough comfort, to be themselves."

34. "Art takes time — Monet grew his gardens before he painted them."

35. "There is not enough time in life to worry about there being enough time in life."

36. "Keep your head up, your dreams are in the clouds, not the dirt."

37. "Love her, but leave her wild."

38. "Take the day and leave us the moon 'carpe noctum' and we will seize the night."

39. "There is always a glimmer in those who have been through the dark."

40. "Chase your stars fool, life is short."

41. "Sometimes, the best dreams are best left dreams."