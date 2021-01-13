There's snow better way to warm up during the cold winter months than getting in some exercise. From pulling your pup around in a sled, to taking a nature walk, to mastering a cool yoga pose in the snow, there are so many winter fitness ideas that double as excuses to play. As you snap a photo of your latest snow angel creations in the front yard, use these Instagram captions for winter workout pictures for a snowballin' good feed.

Take a picture in your new winter workout gear while posing in the fresh powder for a dreamy winter wonderland vibe. You can even set your phone up on self-timer as you launch your fifth snowball at your bestie to capture the perfect LOL-worthy moment. Then, give your post the final touch by pairing it with one of these witty winter workout captions.

Get ready to embrace your workout mode and get some fresh air, as your post is sure to make your followers be inspired to do the same. But, before you bundle up, don't forget to have a hot cup of cocoa ready to enjoy after you wrap up your workout. That way, you can ward off the chill while scrolling through these Instagram captions for winter workouts and find the best one for your pic.

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

1. "Everyday I'm shovelin.'"

2. "Dog walks in the snow just feel so much more magical."

3. "Shivering makes the workout more effective, right?"

4. "Sledding into spring like..."

5. "I call this pose snow salutations."

6. "More snow angles for this angel."

7. "My workouts are chiller than yours."

8. "This winter workout 'fit isn't the only thing that's icy."

9. "Warning: Snowballs will be thrown at any given time."

10. "Winter workout? I sleighed it."

11. "The grind doesn't stop just because it's winter."

12. "Nothing like a crisp winter morning to go on a run."

13. "Someone bring me a hot chocolate, STAT."

14. "Snow more reps, please."

15. "Nature is the best gym."

16. "Always so refreshing to get outside."

17. "Absolutely sleighed my workout today."

18. "The meditation was chill AF."

19. "I cold do this all day."

20. "Season the chance to get outside."

Sisoje/E+/Getty Images

21. "Got that healthy snow glow."

22. "Thawing up to the idea of working out again."

23. "We came to sleigh."

24. "Dashing through the snow... literally."

25. "Thankfully, you can't sweat in this cold."

26. "Work hard, sleigh harder."

27. "Now that's some cold hard cardio."

28. "Skate you later!"

29. "Snow ballin' my way into the next workout."

30. "Racing the snowflakes."

31. "Put your snow shoes on, it's time to dance."

32. "Snowballs are life."

33. "My snow angle is snow-dorable."

34. "Dogs are the best sledding partners, paws down."

35. "The snow won't stop us."

36. "Running back to the fireplace, BRB."

37. "In search of a workout buddy who won't flake on me."

38. "Nama-stay in the snow."

39. "Baby it's cold AF outside, but I'm still workin' out."

40. "Celebrating the winter sun with some snow-ga."