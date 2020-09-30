Gaining sisters for life is one of the most treasured perks of joining a sorority, in addition to the philanthropic work your sisterhood does throughout the school year. While you and your sisters are having fun together, you could be raising money to make a great impact in the world. Since there are so many fun times to be had while raising those funds, you'll definitely need these Instagram captions for sorority fundraisers to raise the bar when posting your pics.

It's not just pizza parties and car washes anymore. Each year, you and your sisters likely try to step it up when it comes to organizing unique fundraising events. You might put together dance marathons that even the Gilmore Girls would be jealous of, and showed off your skills at a talent show. There are golf tournaments and 5k races that you can plan throughout the year, too. Plus, there is always big holiday fun, such as candy grams and flower deliveries for Valentine's Day, and cheesecake sales for Thanksgiving.

While you're spreading love and good vibes throughout your community, you and your sisters are making new memories. Capture the moments that make you smile the biggest, and post them on the 'gram with any of these 40 Instagram captions for sorority fundraisers. You can even save up a bunch of your favorite moments and post a photo dump at the end of the semester to show off how much your crew accomplished. It's these mems that will make you smile long after your college years are over.

Tempura/E+/Getty Images

1. "Sisters are doin' it for themselves." — Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin, "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves"

2. "Spreading the love."

3. "With my sisters by my side, I can do anything."

4. "Work hard, play hard."

5. "I wouldn't have nothing if I didn't have you." — Monsters, Inc.

6. "If my sisters are doing it, you know it's cool."

7. "Just put your favorite lipstick on and make a difference."

8. "No one can do everything, but everyone can do something." — Max Lucado

9. "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." — Helen Keller

10. "It's way better doing things together."

11. "Do small things with great love." — Mother Teresa

12. "We are the champions." — Queen, "We Are The Champions"

13. "Having a blooming good time."

14. "Dance like no one's watching."

15. "Sometimes, the littlest things take up the most room in your heart."

16. "You just know when it's a day you'll always remember."

17. "Felt cute. Might raise some funds later."

18. "This is nacho average bake sale."

19. "Coffee first and then the world."

20. "Be kind and pass it on."

Peathegee Inc/Tetra images/Getty Images

21. "Here's to the friends who turned into family."

22. "Little moments make big memories."

23. "When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?" — Pam Brown

24. "A little sister time is just what I needed."

25. "Sister, sister." — Sister, Sister

26. "Throw kindness around like confetti."

27. "I scream for ice cream socials."

28. "Cone you believe how much we've raised?"

29. "These aren't just my sisters, they're my sis-stars! [star emojis]"

30. "It's all fun and games when you're with your sisters."

31. "Never underestimate the power of well-planned fundraiser."

32. "Can we taco 'bout how amazing this event was?"

33. "That's just the way we roll." — Jonas Brothers, "That's Just the Way We Roll"

34. "This is what making a difference looks like."

35. "There's no one I'd rather have by my side."

36. "It makes perfect cents."

37. "Spending time with my sisters: priceless."

38. "I love my sisters dough very much."

39. "We've got some game."

40. "Messy buns and getting stuff done."