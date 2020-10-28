Halloween is a time to trick, treat, and get your spook on. That includes getting into the kitchen and baking Halloween cookies that are totally Insta-worthy, or ordering a beautifully-wrapped box from a local sweets shop. When cookies are that bootiful, you must snap a foodie pic and post it on your feed with one of these Instagram captions for Halloween cookies. Snapping a pic so you remember making this holiday extra sweet will make you feel better about taking that first bite.

Just be warned, your friends will probably hit you up for a recipe or know where you got your cookies when they look that delicious. If you're not much of a baker, there are plenty of local cafés that have gorgeous baked goods for every season. However, if you're ready to be a contestant on The Great British Bake Off, whip up some cookies for you and your roomies to enjoy while watching your fave Halloween movies.

There are so many directions to go when it comes to Halloween cookies. Try making some seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and caramel apple. If you're all about presentation, make some bloody good cookies with red icing or cute characters like ghosts and black cats. With so many decisions to make, your Instagram captions should be easy. Just use any of these 40 Halloween cookie quotes for all of the treats, and none of the tricks.

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

1. "Fact: Halloween is better with freshly baked cookies."

2. "Halloween is what you bake of it."

3. "Cookies make the world a bootiful place."

4. "A Halloween party without cookies is a horror story."

5. "A ghoul's gotta eat."

6. "Such a fortunate cookie for having a boo like you."

7. "This cookie and I are a batch made in heaven."

8. "No tricks, just treats."

9. "I'm trick-or-treating myself to another cookie."

10. "This cookie is almost too bootiful to eat."

11. "I love Halloween dough much."

12. "You thought pumpkin spice was just for lattes?"

13. "This cookie and I have a special friend-chip."

14. "Gonna milk Halloween for all it's worth."

15. "The trick with these treats is I'm not sharing."

16. "Oh ginger snap, did you hear that spooky noise?"

17. "Creeping it real with some Halloween cookies."

18. "I love Halloween a choco-lot."

19. "Let's bake this the best Halloween ever."

20. "Trick or treat, give me s'more Halloween sweets."

yumehana/E+/Getty Images

21. "These cookies are bloody good."

22. "I'll take some Hallo-wine with my cookies."

23. "I vant to eat these cookies."

24. "Summoning the spirits is a whisk, so I'll just eat cookies instead."

25. "Cookies are the raisin I love Halloween."

26. "You ate all the cookies? Now, you've gone too jar!"

27. "These cookies are wicked good."

28. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

29. "My favorite cookie is boo berry."

30. "This witch can be bribed with cookies."

31. "Got treats?"

32. "It was love at first bite."

33. "This cookie has a real bite to it."

34. "I made some scary good cookies."

35. "Peek-a-boo! Here are some cookies for you."

36. "If I don't eat the last cookie, it'll haunt me."

37. "Come to the dark side. We have cookies."

38. "These cookies were fangtastic."

39. "Howl do you celebrate Halloween without cookies?"

40. "These cookies are really giving me pumpkin to talk about."