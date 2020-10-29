You're fairy excited to break out your wings and lots of glitter for Halloween. After posting your glistening costume pics with Instagram captions for fairy costumes, you'll be ready a for magical night of tricks and treats. Fairy costumes are actually pretty easy to put together last-minute. All you need are some wings and a glittery makeup lewk.

You can also go as an iconic fairy from your favorite movie or TV show. Disney has so many fairies to choose from, such as the sparkling Tinker Bell and wicked Maleficent. You can even plan a group fairy costume with your roomies as Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather from Sleeping Beauty. Be sure to snap a group pic rocking your wings and wands with pride.

Try getting an in-flight picture of you in the air. To achieve this, simply use a self-timer on your camera, or capture a video and screenshot the best moment. Then, use any of these 40 fairy costume captions to bring your Insta post to new heights. After all, if Peter Pan has taught you anything, it's that all it takes is a little faith, trust, pixie dust... and the right IG caption.

Jupiterimages/Stockbyte/Getty Images

1. "I am living in my own fairytale."

2. "Sometimes, you just need to make your own magic."

3. "My only Halloween goal was to shine."

4. "Have a fairy good Halloween."

5. "Pixie wishes and fairy dust kisses."

6. "I've got cottagecore vibes."

7. "It's the *pixie dust* for me."

8. "Felt sparkly, might overflow your feed with fairy pics later."

9. "Just winging it this Halloween."

10. "Fight for your fairytale. It does exist."

11. "Whoa, oh, oh, it's magic, you know. Never believe it's not so." — Pilot, "Magic"

12. "Fairy lights on October nights."

13. "Fairy dust is like love — it creates magic whenever you give it away."

14. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten."

15. "Now, think of the happiest things. It’s the same as having wings!" — Peter Pan

16. "I believe in everything until it's disproved. So I believe in fairies, the myths, dragons." — John Lennon

17. "Fairies have to be one thing or the other, because being so small they unfortunately have room for one feeling only at a time." — Peter Pan

18. "I'm just looking for my fairytale ending."

19. "All’s fairy in love and war."

20. "I think it's only fairy to share your Halloween candy with me."

Pollyana Ventura/E+/Getty Images

21. "My fairy lady."

22. "So fairy so good this Halloween."

23. "Be afraid, be fairy afraid."

24. "Watch me glow before your fairy eyes."

25. "At the fairy least you could give me all your candy corn."

26. "Was made to sparkle."

27. "Second star to the right and straight on ’til morning." — Peter Pan

28. "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true." — Sleeping Beauty

29. "You poor simple fools, thinking you could defeat me! Me! The mistress of all evil!" — Sleeping Beauty

30. "Fairy-thee-well this Halloween."

31. "Make it pink! Make it blue!" — Sleeping Beauty

32. "Glitter is the new black."

33. "Taking Halloween to new heights."

34. "Has anyone seen my pixie dust?"

35. "You're never fully dressed until you sparkle."

36. "Dream big. Sparkle more."

37. "I've got on wings bigger than my eyeliner."

38. "I do believe in fairies, I do, I do." — Peter Pan

39. "Even miracles take a little time." — Cinderella

40. "Pixie dust goes well with my Halloween costume."