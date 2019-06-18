It just wouldn't be summer without a pool day or 10, and it wouldn't be a pool day without a cute inflatable. They've become the new favorite sunny day accessory. I've definitely jumped on the pool float bandwagon, and have a few in my closet. It's just nice to be able to lounge in the water on a hot summer day, and of course, you have to capture a few snaps for the 'Gram while you're at it. Post them right away with some flamingo pool float Instagram captions that'll get all the likes.

One of my besties and I actually had a mini photo shoot this past weekend with a pink flamingo pool float. It was finally warm enough to go swimming, so we simply had to break out the flamingo. After a quick dip, I posed on the inflatable and my friend took a ton of pics. Then, it was time to relax in the sunshine and float into the weekend.

I want you to be prepared to post any fabulous pic you take this summer, and that's why I'm providing you with these 40 flamingo pool float captions. They'll work perfectly for any pool day snap you end up taking with your fave pink bird. It's summer, after all, so let's flamingle.

1. "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" — Dr. Seuss

2. "Embracing my inner flamingo."

3. "I put my leg up in the air sometime, singing ayo, I'm a flamingo."

4. "Sometimes, you need to just chill."

5. "I'm thinking pink."

6. "Birds of a feather flock together."

7. "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons."

8. "I'm totally flamazing."

9. "Stand tall and be fabulous."

10. "Floating into summer on my flamingo."

11. "This float is so flocking fabulous."

12. "I don't give a flock about your drama."

13. "Don't make me put my foot down."

14. "Single and ready to flamingle."

15. "Stand tall and flamingo for it."

16. "I'm gonna flamingo my own way."

17. "You could be my flamingo, 'cause pink is the new kinda lingo." — Aerosmith, "Pink"

18. "Whatever floats your flamingo."

19. "If you've got bad vibes, you can flamingo away."

20. "This flamingo really floats my boat."

21. "Zero flocks were given."

22. "Majestic."

23. "Be a flamingo: Stay balanced, stand by your flock, and always be fabulous."

24. "Hello summer, let's flamingle."

25. "Always look on the pink side of life."

26. "I'm feelin' pretty in pink."

27. "Mermaids and flamingos go so well together."

28. "Beach please, I'm hanging with my flamingos."

29. "Life is so much easier when you chill out."

30. "I'm happiest when I'm floating with you."

31. "Pink skies up ahead."

32. "Just peachy."

33. "The pinker the better."

34. "Live a colorful life."

35. "Mermaid kisses and flamingo wishes."

36. "Wish you were here."

37. "Party like a flock star."

38. "Flamingo. Flamingoing. Flamingone."

39. "Flock yeah, I'm having the best day ever."

40. "I'm not just a flamingo, I'm a glamingo."