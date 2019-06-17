As the temperature outside begins to rise, it's officially the dog days of summer — quite literally. Your pup can't wait to spend quality time with you in the backyard, and there's no better excuse to break out your favorite swimsuit and pup-friendly inflatables than a pool party. Your friends and their pups will want to relax on pool floats, and you'll undoubtedly capture the cutest pics ever. Since your favorite snaps are always of your fur baby, you know you need to take a few pics of them living their most pawesome summer life. When it comes time to post on Instagram, pair those memories with captions for your dog on pool floats.

Just imagine how happy your pooch will be relaxing on something cute like a dog-friendly yacht inflatable or pink convertible floaty. They might even want to rock a pair of stylish dog goggles to really complete the look. Just a warning: It will be cuteness overload, so prepare your friends with the right captions to go along with their pictures beforehand. You'll be too busy having fun with your pups to come up with the perfect saying on your own, so use any of these 40 captions I've assembled just for you. They'll have your followers swooning in just about no time.

1. "Made fur summer days."

2. "The dog days of summer."

3. "Everything is pawesome."

4. "Every dog must have his day." — Jonathan Swift

5. "Life is cool by the pool."

6. "Mermaid for summer days."

7. "My dog and I are just seas-ing the day."

8. "Now, this is paw-fection."

9. "If I had a dollar for every time my dog made me smile, I would be a millionaire."

10. "My dog is the lifeguard on duty."

11. "My dog is floating into summer like..."

12. "Being this cute must be so ruff."

13. "I will always woof you."

14. "Pugs, kisses, and starfish wishes."

15. "These memories will last fur-ever."

16. "The summer is a good time to paws and reflect."

17. "I dream of summers that last fur-ever."

18. "Making a splash."

19. "Water you doing this summer? I'm hanging out with my dog."

20. "Life is better by the pool with your pup."

21. "Keep calm and float on."

22. "Happiness is a wet nose."

23. "All you need is love and a dog."

24. "The definition of hot dog."

25. "Gonna soak pup the sun."

26. "I shih tzu not, it's pool time."

27. "I labrador a good pool day."

28. "I puggin' love the pool."

29. "You can't swim with us."

30. "Aloe my dog very much."

31. "My pup feels like sunshine to me."

32. "This best friendship is fur real."

33. "Not a single woof was given."

34. "My dog is ready for the weekend."

35. "Anyone else coming in?"

36. "This is officially a pug boat now."

37. "Watch out: It's the dogness monster."

38. "It's a pool pawty."

39. "Love is a four-legged word."

40. "When you're trying not to get your fur wet."