30 Unicorn Pool Float Captions To Enhance Those Magical Summertime Vibes

When the weather outside is warm and the sun is shining, all you really want to do is go swimming with your friends and lay out by the pool. Nothing is more refreshing than taking a dive into the water. After cooling off, it's time to relax by floating on a cute pool float. There are so many inflatables out there for each and every personality, but if you've always found yourself a little more magical, you may need a unicorn pool float in your life. That means you will need some unicorn pool float captions to use for every pool day selfie you post.

Let's face it: You've been waiting for an excuse to embrace those magical summertime vibes. Not only do you want to get pics of you and your besties floating in the water on your unicorn, but what better way to show off your new summer shades and swimsuit?

There are many sizes of unicorn pool floats to choose from. You might pick up one from Target that's just the right size for you, and you only. Or you may go all-out for your lake house trip with the entire squad, and buy something that everyone can hang out on, like a massive unicorn float for six people.

No matter the size, all 30 of these captions will work for whatever snap you want to post on Instagram. Have a fun photo shoot by the pool with your entire crew. Once you've gotten the best shot, post with the perfect caption and tons of unicorn emojis to go along with it. Then, soak up the sun and seize every minute of your majestic summer day.

1. "Whale you be my unicorn?"

2. "Let me get right to the point: I love pool days."

3. "Being a person is getting too complicated. Time to be a unicorn."

4. "You're my unicorn."

5. "I still believe in unicorns."

6. "I was mermaid to ride unicorns."

7. "Just roll me in fairy dust and call me a unicorn." — Lita Burke

8. "Be yourself. Unless you can be a unicorn. In that case, you should always be a unicorn." — Elle Lothlorien

9. "I know it's unicorny, but I just love spending time with you."

10. "When I look at myself in the mirror, I see a unicorn... a badass unicorn."

11. "Be a unicorn in a field of horses."

12. "Don't tell me unicorns don't exist when I sitting on one right now."

13. "Always dreaming about unicorns."

14. "I am a unicorn. Look at how damn majestic I am."

15. "I'm 99% unicorn."

16. "Sending you rainbows and sunshine."

17. "Life is magical by the pool."

18. "Floating into summer like I'm a fairy princess."

19. "Sparkle wherever you go."

20. "Embrace your inner unicorn."

21. "When someone told me I live in a fantasyland, I nearly fell off my unicorn."

22. "Ride with unicorns. Swim with mermaids."

23. "Wherever you go, paint a rainbow."

24. "I will narwhalways love you."

25. "Mother of unicorns."

26. "Have a magical day."

27. "My puns are a little unicorny."

28. "You may have stopped believe in unicorns, but they never stopped believing in you."

29. "I'm in a unicorn mode."

30. "Riding off into summer on my magical unicorn."