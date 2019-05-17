40 Captions For Beach Bars & Insta-Worthy Drinks That Float Your Boat

When you're sitting by the beach, there's nothing you'd like more than to enjoy a fruity drink out of a coconut with a colorful umbrella. If you're planning on catching some waves and rays this summer, you and your friends might want to stop by a beach bar for a piña colada or strawberry daiquiri (if you're 21 and up). With your drinks in-hand, a selfie or toasting boomerang is necessary, and you'll need some captions for beach bars when it comes time to post on Instagram.

I love beach bars you can casually walk up to whenever you need a break from the hot sun. The menu's always filled with fun, fruity drinks that come in cool glasses. Any foodie knows that's quality content for the 'Gram. Order something that floats your boat, and seas the summer sippin' away.

You might even want to order something delicious for lunch, like lobster nachos or fish tacos. The best part is just hanging with your friends with the ocean #views right there for any group pics you want to snap. That's why these 40 beach bar captions should be added to the menu ASAP, so you can post and then get back to having fun.

1. "Good vibes happen on the tides."

2. "If you like piña coladas, and getting caught in the rain." — Rupert Holmes, "Escape"

3. "So bring me two piña coladas, I want one for each hand." — Garth Brooks, "Two Piña Coladas"

4. "Margaritaville." — Jimmy Buffett, "Margaritaville"

5. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry."

6. "Aloha, my beaches."

7. "I was mermaid for beach days."

8. "Cheers to the summer sea-sun"

9. "They told me to seas the day, and here I am."

10. "Take me to the ocean."

11. "Sea you on the next wave."

12. "Dance like a mermaid."

13. "If it comes in a coconut, I'm ordering it."

14. "My friends and I are fine-apples."

15. "Keep palm and carry on."

16. "Swinging into the weekend like..."

17. "Girls just wanna have sun."

18. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves."

19. "Don't worry, beach happy."

20. "Shell we dance?"

21. "Now give me a hammock, and I'm in paradise."

22. "Tropic like it's hot."

23. "You are the pineapple of my eye."

24. "The only umbrella I need this summer will be in my drink."

25. "Piña cola-duh!"

26. "Be a pineapple. Stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside."

27. "This summer, I plan on being laid-back."

28. "What happens at the beach bar, stays at the beach bar."

29. "It's beach bar season."

30. "You are the piña to my colada."

31. "Paradise found."

32. "I'm just going with the flow."

33. "I've got sunshine on my mind."

34. "I've got palm trees and the ocean breeze."

35. "A pineapple a day keeps the worries away."

36. "Happiness comes in waves."

37. "Live a bikini kinda life."

38. "Just here for the umbrella drinks."

39. "I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach."

40. "Sun, sand, and pineapple in-hand."