28 Instagram Captions For Beach Pics With Your Dog & Memories That'll Last Fur-Ever

For you, summer is never a bummer. In fact, it's filled with adventures, memories, and lots of beach days. That's because you and your besties made a pact a while ago. You pinky promised each other you'd always make the most of the extra sunshine, the warm ocean waves, and the food trucks that line up right near the shore. There hasn't been a June, July, or August since then where you haven't stuck your toes in the sand, played frisbee in the water, and patiently waited for a popsicle. But, you have to admit, some of your favorite memories are made with your BFF, aka "best fluff forever." You need some Instagram captions for beach pics with your dog before the fun begins.

You see, when all of your besties were planning bonfires and barbecues these past couple of months, you marked games of fetch into your calendar. You made notes on the days when you know you don't have to stay late at work, and said to your pup, "We're going to go to the beach then, OK?" Of course they agreed, and started wagging their tail at the thought of eating French fries with the seagulls and sprinting past every colorful umbrella.

Truth is, the minute you mentioned those plans, your fluff started daydreaming of the swims they'll go on in the waves, and the tennis balls you'll pass them from somewhere near the lifeguard stand. (I didn't speak with them, per say. But, I think my assumptions are pretty accurate!) They thought about all the pictures you'll take together, too, and the fact that you'll likely put a few of those selfies on social media for the world to see.

Oh, boy! Your pup will look phenomenal on your feed, especially when they're sticking out their tongue toward the sun and living their #bestlife. Those are the kind of moments and memories you truly want to put on social media so that they'll last fur-ever. Thank goodness I gathered up these 28 captions then, huh?

1. "You are paw-fection."

2. "Love you to the beach and back."

3. "My pup and some pink skies."

4. "I found paradise with my pup."

5. "Warning: Cuteness overload up ahead."

6. "Let's spend all of our beach days together."

7. "Leaving paw prints everywhere we go."

8. "I'd race to you the waves, but you'd probably beach me to it."

9. "Being this cute must be so freaking ruff."

10. "Pugs, kisses, and starfish wishes."

11. "Girls just wanna play with their pup."

12. "Passports, pineapples, and vacation with my pup."

13. "My tan will fade, but the memories will last fur-ever."

14. "We're 90 percent happy and 10 percent sandy."

15. "Just taking some time to paws and reflect."

16. "Life is too short to not play in the sand with your pup."

17. "You can't swim with us."

18. "Don't get tide down on one tennis ball."

19. "You're one in a watermelon."

20. "Aloe you vera much."

21. "Chasing sun beams and tennis balls."

22. "I'm sorry for the balls I didn't throw when it was winter."

23. "Stay close to pups who feel like sunshine."

24. "What's up, pup?"

25. "Hot diggity dog."

26. "Beach lovers since birth."

27. "This is our happy place."

28. "You're my BFF. It's fur real."

Aside from playing fetch with your pup, you do plan on seeing your other besties this summer. You plan on relaxing and taking pictures with them in dreamy destinations, and are already sending texts like, "Let's sip some lemonade here," with pinned locations attached.

You're also suggesting, though, that you have outings with all of your pups, like hiking adventures and lunch dates at restaurants that welcome dogs. You just can't get enough of your true BFF and making those memories that'll last fur-ever.