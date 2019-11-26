Though you may love your partner for being exactly who they are, sometimes pretending that they are somebody else for a night can be just what the (love) doctor ordered. Maybe you write an entire script based off of your favorite romance novel. Perhaps you just want to bring some sexy costumes and toys between the sheets. Whatever the case, knowing the four zodiac signs who will happily role-play with you in bed can be a helpful way to make all your fantasies become a reality.

Of course, no matter your sign, discussing consent and intentions is the most important thing to do before turning up the heat. Though trying new moves or positions and discovering more about your desires and turn-ons can be part of the fun, you need to make sure that you and your partner(s) are totally on the same page. From setting up safe words or non-verbal signals that it's time to stop to establishing your own personal boundaries about what you are and aren't into, the sexiest role-playing can take some serious behind-the-scenes work.

And if you've talked it out and you're ready to try something new, here are the four zodiac signs that will be totally excited to role-play with you in bed.

Shutterstock

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, air sign Libra is all about fantasy. Though they're likely to have their own role-playing scenarios in mind, they'll be over the moon to join in on their boo's sexy plans. From dressing up in full costumes to rearranging the room to create a "set," Libra will do everything in their power to make their boo's dirty daydream a raunchy reality.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) The sign of communication and adaptability, these twins won't just be into role-playing, they'll be super good at it. Naturally chatty and funny, Gemini will be able to make up a sexy story as they go along with any scene. Likely to think of sexy things to say off the bat and good at going with the flow, Gemini likes to take healthy risks and won't feel too sheepish about trying something new, especially in costume or with an added prop.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Adventurous and fun, fire sign Sag is down to try most things in life, in the streets, and the sheets. With a love of travel and a taste for exploration and excitement, this archer will be super excited to transport into a different time and place before getting down to business with their boo. Whether you create an entire scene together before turning up the heat or decide to improvise as you go along, Sag will bring the fire and fun to any role-playing scenario.