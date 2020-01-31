4 Zodiac Signs Who Thrive On First Dates, So Ask Them Out

Being good at first dates can be like being good at dancing — not everyone is blessed with grace, but if you're not naturally gifted, there's always room to learn and improve. For example, you can ask for advice and take lessons. But at the same time, when some people hit the dance floor, they perform effortlessly and leave everyone wanting more. For the zodiac signs who thrive on first dates, getting asked out on a second date is pretty much a guarantee. Awkward silences? You can depend on water signs to provide plenty of those. But for these four captivating zodiac signs, first dates tend to feel like tenth dates.

Of course, first dates can be intimidating even for these first-date pros. What if you get spinach stuck in your teeth or knock over the pepper shaker with your elbow? What if you run out of things to say? What if you have too many things to say? Going out with someone new for the first time can make anyone feel like they have butterflies in their stomach, no matter how outgoing, but some signs simply handle those first-date jitters better than others. If you're one of these zodiac signs, then first dates just give you a chance to shine.

Aries (March 21—April 19) martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images It shouldn't be a surprise that confident Aries slays the first date game. This fire sign fears nothing, so going into a date — even if it's a first one — rarely feels like a nerve-wracking experience for those born under this sign. With their cheerful disposition and direct approach, Aries knows exactly how to get people to fall under their spell, and they're sure to charm the socks off of their date. Adventure-oriented, this sign is also down for anything, so even if a date goes awry, they'll manage to keep the fun going with ease.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) Taureans tend to be shy, so you might be surprised to find this earth sign here. However, those born under this sign are known for being infinitely patient and chill, which makes them perfect companions for long, leisurely meals. You'll never find a Taurus checking their watch or their phone because they have a gift for living in the moment. A Taurus' kindness and understanding have a way of making others feel comfortable, and even on a first date, both parties will likely feel at ease when a Taurus is involved. Taureans are surprisingly flirty as well, and their natural magnetism will leave dates smitten.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Kosijerphotography/E+/Getty Images Geminis are born with the gift of gab. They could keep a convo going with a potted plant, so first dates are nothing to them. The chatterboxes of the zodiac rarely find themselves tongue-tied, so even if their date isn't terribly forthcoming, conversations with a Gemini are never stilted or awkward. Air signs are known for being lively and charismatic, and since Geminis also tend to be whip-smart, few signs can match their wit. Bubbly, spontaneous, and always adaptable, Geminis are simply fun to be around, and a date with them is pretty much guaranteed to be a good time.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Libras are the social chameleons of the zodiac because, more than anything, they want everyone around them to feel at ease. This air sign seeks tranquility and balance in everything, and so this generous, agreeable sign will do just about anything to make a date feel comfortable. Say something they don't agree with? Don't worry — a diplomatic Libra will never call a date out or put them on the spot. Those born under this sign also have a reputation for being A+ listeners. They'll keep a date engaged with questions all night long and make their date feel like the most interesting person in the room.