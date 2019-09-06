4 Zodiac Signs Who Love Adventurous Sex & Always Have A Great Time

There's nothing wrong with conventional sex. Don't listen to the haters who claim that missionary is lame and uninventive — if that's keeping you and your partner satisfied, then more power to you. But for some people, the prospect of sweet, tender lovemaking is nothing compared to the thrill of chains and whips. Do you have a drawer full of vibrating toys and more kinks than a garden hose? Then you might just be one of the zodiac signs who love adventurous sex, and whoever beds you should probably expect to have a frisky, freaky time.

Kinky sex shouldn't be stigmatized any more than vanilla sex. What happens behind closed doors is only the business of you and your partner, and if your idea of a sexy time includes BDSM, role play, or positions more twisted than a pretzel, then go ahead and get down with your bad self (as long as your sex mate is on board, too). From open-minded lovers to sexual firecrackers, some zodiac signs simply tend to take a walk on the wild side when it comes time to... well, come. These signs are more suited for Kama Sutra than convention, and if you go to bed with one of them, make sure to stretch and hydrate before getting down to business.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Shutterstock As a fire sign, it should be no surprise that Aries are known for their fiery personalities. Courtship and cuddling are not their thing — people born under the sign of the ram want to get down and dirty, not take things slow and steady. For Aries, sex is less a gesture of love and more a pursuit of pleasure. Being action- and adventure-oriented also makes an Aries unafraid to try new things and to express their own fantasies, no matter how outlandish. If you get into bed with one, be prepared for some potentially kinky stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Here's the thing about Libras: They're people-pleasers. For those born under this air sign, bringing you pleasure is their pleasure, and as a result, Libras are intense and erotic beneath the sheets. As much as a Libra desires balance, they're pretty offbeat lovers who are likely to catch their partners off-guard, so expect the unexpected. Want to role play? Just a give a Libra their part and they'll embrace it. However, they aren't all about servicing their partner — they aren't afraid to ask for what they want either, and what they want is a wild romp you won't soon forget.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) It's no secret that Scorpios are the most sex-centric sign of the zodiac. As a water sign, Scorpios are deeply passionate, and mind-blowing sex with this notoriously sexy sign is basically a guarantee. Ruled by the lustful planet Mars, Scorpios tend to go from zero to 100, sometimes skipping over foreplay entirely just to get to the main attraction. But that doesn't mean they're into ho-hum quickies — a Scorpio intends to make every bang sesh a wild ride. While those born under this sign are capable of great sexual devotion, they're better known for their impressive stamina and willingness to get a little wacky.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarians are the adventurers of the zodiac, and that thirst for excitement tends to accompany them into the bedroom. Driven by wanderlust, those born under this sign are eager to explore and experience everything they possibly can. Even when faced with challenging sexual positions and intimidating-looking toys, they're down to give anything a whirl. As this sign is represented by the centaur, Sagittarians are all about physical pursuits and fun challenges. Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, so nothing holds them back from embracing the unknown. Sagittarians are known for being flexible and accommodating, so just tell them your fantasy — they'll find a way to fulfill it.