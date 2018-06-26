No list of passionate signs would be complete without the most sexual sign of all, Scorpio. Yes, this sign has a reputation for its formidable sexual appetite, but it has totally earned it. Scorpios are powerful and passionate in every situation, but especially so when it comes to fun times in the bedroom, so if you find yourself in their lair, consider yourself very lucky because things are about to get hot. No doubt you were drawn to this sign by their overwhelming charisma and magnetism, but here's what you may not realize about them: They're actually very emotional and vulnerable. So while they have no problem with one-night stands, they actually crave a deeper connection.

Unlike Sagittarius or Aries, being with someone they know and can build a bond of trust with actually makes them even more passionate, so while they make for a great hookup buddy, there is even more passion to be unveiled if you decide to stick around. And trust me, it's worth sticking around for. Not only do Scorpios have legendary libidos, but they are also extremely adventurous and are eager to explore new things in the bedroom, so there is never a dull moment with them.

I don't know about you, but I am ready to get my summer passionate lovin’ on. Point me in the direction of the nearest Taurus, Leo, or Scorpio, stat!

