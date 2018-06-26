3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Most Passionate Sex, So Keep An Eye Out For Them This Summer
If fall and winter are cuffing seasons, and spring is all about being single, then what does that make summer the season of? Why, hooking up, of course! We all love a good summer romance, after all, and there's just something about those summer nights that make you want to get it on. So, if you're out there on the hunt for a FWB, you're going to want to know the zodiac signs who have the most passionate sex — those who know what they're doing in the bedroom, and who can can bring the thunder on the regular. (Orgasms, I'm talking about orgasms.)
Now, don't get me wrong. Every sign in the zodiac has the potential to be an incredible lover, but some signs just have a natural advantage when it comes to passion. For some of them, it just comes down to confidence and massive sex drive, while for others it's about having the desire to connect with someone. But whatever their motivation, the result is the same: passionate-sex city. So, in other words, if you're on the lookout for your next hookup buddy, then you're going to want to put these zodiac signs right at the tippy top of your summer to-do list.
Taurus (April 20 To May 20)
Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, aka the planet of love, so when it comes to passion and affection, this sign always has plenty to spare. Tauruses are an extremely sensual people who crave connection by way of physical touch, so you can count on the Bull to put their all into their lovemaking — even when it's just a hookup. They are also extremely generous, so you can be confident that you are going to have an amazing time in their arms. The influence of Venus also means they are aren’t afraid to lean into the romance, so don't be surprised if your night with a Taurus also includes some props like candlelight, mood music, and plenty of massage oil, because if there is one thing this sign is known for, it's enthusiasm for exploring every inch of your body.
Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22)
If you really want to know what it feels like to roar, then find yourself a sexy Leo. This fire sign really knows how to bring the sexual heat. They aren’t afraid to take charge in the bedroom and love putting on a show, so if you're looking for a power top, look no further than Leo, who is more than happy to take charge. They are also very, ahem, creative and enthusiastic, which translates into being excellent lovers, and they are more than happy to put those talents to work in the bedroom so long as you are willing to lavish them with praise (that, TBH, they totally deserve).
This passionate sign's ultimate erogenous zone is their ego, so stroke it thoroughly with plenty of encouragement and compliments. They love nothing more than to feel desired, so if you want to make sure they always put their best paw forward in the bedroom, let them know how much you want them — and if you just so happen to brag about their skills to your friends while they're in earshot, that would be more than OK, too.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)
No list of passionate signs would be complete without the most sexual sign of all, Scorpio. Yes, this sign has a reputation for its formidable sexual appetite, but it has totally earned it. Scorpios are powerful and passionate in every situation, but especially so when it comes to fun times in the bedroom, so if you find yourself in their lair, consider yourself very lucky because things are about to get hot. No doubt you were drawn to this sign by their overwhelming charisma and magnetism, but here's what you may not realize about them: They're actually very emotional and vulnerable. So while they have no problem with one-night stands, they actually crave a deeper connection.
Unlike Sagittarius or Aries, being with someone they know and can build a bond of trust with actually makes them even more passionate, so while they make for a great hookup buddy, there is even more passion to be unveiled if you decide to stick around. And trust me, it's worth sticking around for. Not only do Scorpios have legendary libidos, but they are also extremely adventurous and are eager to explore new things in the bedroom, so there is never a dull moment with them.
I don't know about you, but I am ready to get my summer passionate lovin’ on. Point me in the direction of the nearest Taurus, Leo, or Scorpio, stat!
