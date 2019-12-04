4 Zodiac Signs Who Like To Play Hard To Get, So Take Note

Some zodiac signs fall in love at first sight. From the moment they meet their "person," they're upfront and honest about their feelings. These signs dive into new relationships with both an open heart and an open mind. And then there's Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — aka, the zodiac signs who like to play hard to get. Although these signs ultimately make for caring and passionate partners, they may initially need a little more time to warm up to new love.

Whether you're an intense Scorpio who takes a while to really trust someone or an adventurous Sagittarius who needs to make sure they'll maintain their freedom and independence, relationships happen in their own time. Still, intentionally playing games or being dishonest with the people you date is never a cute look. If you find yourself literally scheduling when to respond to a text or forcing yourself not to act too excited to see your crush, it may be time for a check-in. While keeping things low-key or taking your time with your feelings can be an important practice, being shady on purpose is no fun for anyone.

If you notice that you take a while to catch feelings, you may be one of the following four signs.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Gemini is so good at seeing the situation from every possible angle that they can inevitably become pretty indecisive about their feelings. No matter how long they've been crushing on someone, when things start to heat up, these twins can get super confused. It's not that they're trying to string anyone along — it's that these twins need a really long time to officially decide where their heart is at. Give them space, let them talk it out, and they will gain some clarity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Serious Scorpio likes to hold all the cards in a relationship. They're slow to trust and reluctant to let new people into their hearts. At the start of a relationship, they may take a while to really express their feelings to their crush. A Scorpio will want to know where their crush's head is at before opening up themselves. Of course, once they feel safe and secure with someone, they're likely to want to get real deep real fast. I'm talking late-night chats about the future and notebooks full of sexy love letters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Independent and fiery, this archer needs their freedom at every step of their relationship. When they find someone they can really explore with, they enjoy bringing their boo with them on all their last-minute trips and exciting adventures. Still, at the start of something, Sag may push away or act a little more aloof than they really are. Though they're deeply passionate, this fire sign wants to make sure they will have their space in a new partnership. Not one to jump in with two feet, Sag may take a while to really open up and commit.