A "crush" usually implies a fleeting attraction. Crushes tend to be intense but brief, and you might crush on anyone from the cute server in a restaurant to the hottie standing next to you at the bar. But for some people, crushes aren't a passing phase. There are zodiac signs who have long-term crushes on the same person, and no matter how much time passes (or how little interest their crush shows), they can't move on. Whether it's the result of passion or passivity, certain signs can feel attracted to the same person for months (or even years), and TBH, I can't help but admire their dedication.

As relationship expert Susan Winter previously explained to Elite Daily, crushes often develop because of fantasies rather than real interactions. "We 'imagine' an incredible romance with this person," she explained. "Yet, we don't know enough about them to know if that's even a reality. Most of the intrigue is in our head." Zodiac signs prone to fantasizing and romanticizing (*cough* water signs *cough*) take more time to realize they're attracted to the idea of a person rather than an actual person, and for these four signs, a crush is rarely a fleeting thing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) filadendron/E+/Getty Images When Pisceans are attracted to someone, they don't just think, "They're cute." Instead, they think, "We're going to go out for pizza, fall in love, get married on Long Island, and raise our twin boys in Scarsdale." They don't plan out their future — they like imagining their future, and that includes the future they might have with their crush. No matter how unrealistic, Pisceans won't let anything put a damper on their dreams, and they rarely decide a crush is too impractical to fantasize about.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Like their fellow water sign Pisces, Cancers are dreamers rather than schemers. Even if they have no intention of asking someone out, they don't see the harm in scrolling through that person's Instagram page and maybe even talking to them — but only in a totally platonic way, of course. Those born under this sign are sentimental but unbearably shy, so even if they can't give up a crush, the idea of telling a crush how they feel is usually mortifying to them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images Virgo are probably the most introverted sign of the zodiac, so for this sign, keeping crushes is much safer than acting on attraction. A Virgo rarely makes the first move, and as a result, they can harbor secret crushes indefinitely. Even though this earth sign is known for its practicality, having a crush gives them an excuse not to pursue other people and face possible rejection. Virgos are patient and creatures of habit, and they'll wait as long as they need to for a crush to notice them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) As yet another water sign, Scorpios don't know the meaning of "letting things go." Those born under this sign are sneaky and love to know everything about everyone, so they'll likely do some major Instagram snooping as soon as they meet someone who catches their eye. Of course, rather than actually getting to know that person, Scorpios will instead craft an idealized version of that person based solely on their social media presence. It's pretty easy to keep crushing on a person you basically invented yourself.