Letting go is never easy. Whether you're Marie Kondo-ing your sock drawer or trying to get over a fight with your partner, moving on can be totally daunting. Of course, if you're one of the four zodiac signs that hold grudges in relationships, you may already know what I'm talking about. Actually, you may be only half-reading this right now because you're a little distracted by the fact that you're still mad at something your boo did three months go (@ me).

At any stage of a relationship, expressing yourself can be like taking an emotional load off your back and your heart. Maybe you're not over a comment made during your last breakup, or you're struggling to live in the "now" of your relationship. Either way, talking to your boo about your feelings or reaching for your journal may be really helpful. Carrying a relationship grudge with you can feel like dragging a heavy piece of luggage throughout a giant airport. Although you may feel like all your grudges are completely justified (Aw, I'm a Capricorn, too!), hanging on to old feelings of pain can really drag you down. And although whatever you're going through is valid and real, learning to let go can feel totally liberating and allow you to move on.

Here are the four zodiac signs that are most likely to hold relationship grudges.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Though Aries like to take the high road, they love to remind their partner of the times they were right and their partner was wrong. What can they say? This ram keeps their eyes on the prize. Assertive and persistent, they know what they want and always go for it. If an Aries feels like their boo held them back from something they wanted or got in the way of their plans, this fire sign is likely to never going to forget it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Don't let their cool and aloof persona fool you, Scorpio is emotional. If their boo cancels a date night to hang with friends or hurts their feelings (intentionally or unintentionally), Scorpio will likely feel some major feelings about it. Passionate and brooding in romantic partnerships, this water sign can sometimes get a little jealous or petty. Though they fall in love deeply, when something rubs Scorpio the wrong way, they'll think about it for a long time to come.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Driven and serious, Capricorn tends to focus on the big picture. Still, if someone they love hurts them, they will never forget it (and may bring it up all the time. Fun!) Not known for being super outwardly emotional, this earth sign will keep things bottled up deep down inside for years after they happen. Because they're not really one to announce (or even admit) when they're wrong about something, Capricorn is the embodiment of, "I don't even remember what I'm about anymore, but I remember that I'm mad about it."