Valentine's Day can be a really polarizing holiday — some people love it and some people think it's ridiculous. But like it or not, Valentine's Day is around the corner. Maybe you don't really dig Valentine's Day because you had a really terrible experience in the past. Perhaps you don't love this holiday because you don't like the commercialism of romance, or maybe the reason you just can't get behind V-Day is simply because of your zodiac sign. Yes, it's true. There are specific zodiac signs that hate Valentine’s Day the most and there's just no convincing them otherwise.

If you're single, V-Day can feel like a bummer, and if you're in a relationship, V-Day can feel like a lot of pressure. But if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs that simply detest this lovey-dovey day, you probably think this holiday should just be cancelled. Our zodiac signs can determine a lot about our personalities, our preferences, and how we approach certain situations, so understanding the sign of your significant other can give you insight into what makes them tick. So if you're considering how to spend this Valentine's Day, first check to see if your honey happens to be one of these V-Day loathing signs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Stocksy/jessemorrow Capricorn is responsible, determined, and disciplined, but can also be pessimistic and doesn't like being told what to do. Their practicality can also manifest as being very budget-conscious and frivolous spending is a big Capricorn no-no. That's why being told that this is the one day where they're supposed to buy their loved one a gift, display all their deepest emotions, and behave a certain way just really doesn't vibe well with Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Stocksy/lukeandmallory While Aquarius is intelligent, friendly, and creative, they can also be a little emotionally detached at times. Their artistic brains can sometimes make them seem a little irresponsible, so if Aquarius forgets about Valentine's Day, it's not really their fault! If they're super inspired to be romantic and celebrate the holiday with their loved ones, they will likely come up with a grand gesture that's truly one-of-a-kind, but if they feel pressured to do so, they'll most likely procrastinate, forget, or feel disinterested in being forced to do something.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Stocksy/leandrocrespi Virgo is organized, super responsible, and realistic, and a holiday about flowers that die, chocolates that get eaten, or fancy prixe-fixe dinners just seems really silly to them. They'd much prefer spending their money on something that lasts, like a savvy investment or a killer investment handbag! Virgo is just too logical to blow half a week's paycheck on a floral arrangement.