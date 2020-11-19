For some people, reaching out to an ex on Thanksgiving sounds as appealing as removing giblets from a turkey — it's tricky, it's messy, and they'd much rather watch someone else do it. Other people see Turkey Day as the perfect opportunity to hit up their former boo. After eating five different types of potatoes and drinking a glass (or two) of wine, reaching out to a former partner can seem little a fun after-dinner activity. If you're one of the signs most likely to text their ex on Thanksgiving, then you'll likely be paying more attention to your phone than the football game after the table is cleared.

Not every zodiac sign texts their ex for the same reason. While some may hit that person up for a booty call, others may be looking to clear the air. There are even zodiac signs who will reach out to an ex simply to wish them a happy holiday, because that's just the kind of people they are. Aries and Capricorns would sooner pour hot gravy down their pants than text an ex-lover (and probs don't even have their ex's number saved in their contacts anymore), but for these four zodiac signs, texting an old SO over Thanksgiving is basically inevitable.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) simonkr/E+/Getty Images Geminis tend to be a bit impulsive, so they won't hesitate to shoot a message to an old flame over the holiday. The twins of the zodiac are all about communication, after all, and if they feel like hitting up an ex, they won't let any potential awkwardness stop them. Whether they reach out to their former partner to vent, apologize, reconcile, or simply say hi, there's a good chance their ex will hear from them on Turkey Day.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Leos are the stars of their own personal soap operas, and if Thanksgiving dinner starts to feel a little dull, those born under this sign will find a way to spice things up. Though they probably won't be looking to reconcile, Leos may contact an ex if only to see whether that ex will text them back. If they do hear back, they're sure to love the attention. And if they don't get a text back? Leos will love lamenting about it to all their friends.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Longhua Liao/Moment/Getty Images Libras are peacemakers, and they hate the feeling of being on bad terms with anyone — even if that person is an ex. There's no day like Turkey Day to make amends, and if a Libra thinks there's any bad blood between them and an old partner, they're sure to reach out, if only to wish them a happy Thanksgiving. Of course, Libras are hopeless romantics, so if that former SO is interested in getting back together, a Libra likely won't be opposed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Like Geminis, Sagittarians are impulsive, and if they text an ex, it's likely for one reason and one reason only: to hook up. Sags tend to be emotionally detached, so for them, sex with an ex is always a no-strings-attached situation. Those born under the sign of the archer also happen to be genuinely kind individuals, so texting former partners is never a big deal, as they're likely still besties with all of their exes.