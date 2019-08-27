For those of you who aren't familiar, Old Bay is a mid-Atlantic regional seasoning mix that tastes delicious on shrimp, popcorn, and literally everything else. However, every time I see its iconic yellow and blue can, I can't help but be reminded of my old baes and all the spice they added to my life. If your breakups have been pretty cordial or you still think fondly of your past flames, you may be one of the zodiac signs most likely to stay friends with their exes. Whether you like to keep the peace with the people you dated, or you still hang out with your ex, romantic relationships evolve in all sorts of ways. Sometimes, they even become friendships.

After getting so close to someone, the idea of never seeing them again can hurt even more than the idea of breaking up. No matter how long you dated, it's natural to still feel incredibly close to your old bae after calling it quits. Heck, it's even common to still want to hang out with them.

If you like to stay friends with your exes after going your separate ways, you may be one of the following four zodiac signs.

Shutterstock

Gemini (May 21–June 20) These twins are Olympic gymnast-level flexible. Excited to see where their friendship with their ex will go, Gemini lives in the present and embraces every moment with humor and ease. Rolling with the punches and embracing life's changes in all its forms, Gemini is likely to continue hanging out with their exes, even after a bad breakup.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Driven by balance and equality, Libra isn't one to hold on to a grudge. This level-headed air sign doesn't cling to the past. When a romantic relationship comes to an end, these scales will be able to see all the good things their ex brought to their life and are likely to want to continue some sort of relationship — even as friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Fire sign Sagittarius lives for adventure. In the wake of a breakup, they will be excited to explore what friendship is like with their ex. Funny and lighthearted, Sag lives to have a good time. Not one for long, teary-eyed conversations or dragging out the past, Sag will likely invite their ex to parties or out with their other friends.