4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Stand You Up, So Beware

After weeks of some not-so-subtle flirting with your barista, they finally ask you out. In a romantic rush, you make plans. You pick an outfit. You take three separate trains to the good dumpling place across town. As the minutes pass, you glance at your phone to confirm that this morning your date sent you a confirmation text. And yet, close to an hour later, with no date in sight, you start to feel a little more dumped than your dumplings. It's not always easy to tell which cuties are likely to stand you up. If there's been some serious sparks flying or you've been texting endlessly, your date never showing up can make you start to question everything.

Of course, if you're no longer feeling up for a date, you're totally allowed to cancel. Still, calling or texting your date — well before the plans actually begins — to say that there will be a no-show, is a considerate practice. And while astrology can't dictate everything, it can be fun to see how someone's zodiac sign impacts the way they date.

If you've ever been completely stood up, chances are your date may have been an Aries, Gemini, Leo, or Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries does what Aries wants to do — and rarely feels the need to apologize for it. Although their independence and fiery attitude may get them far in life, when it comes to seeing a new boo, these rams are likely to follow their own hearts before anything else. If they're no longer feeling a date, for whatever reason, they're likely to leave their crush waiting without a ton of explanation.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) The sign of communication, you would think that Gemini is one to speak directly to their date. Although the twins are known for being honest and open with everyone they meet, they're also kind of known for being a little flaky. A Gemini date may be likely to literally forget the plans they made with a cutie or to get distracted wile food shopping or seeing friends right before a big date night. Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy

Leo (July 23 — Aug 22) Like a moth to a flame, Leo is drawn to newer and more exciting plans. If something comes up that sounds more enticing than their previously made plans, Leo is likely to ditch their date and follow the fun. Though being able to spot excitement makes Leo a total trendsetter, they're not always great at expressing that to their dates when something else comes up.