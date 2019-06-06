Summer is here, which means wedding season is here too! Before wedding season comes engagement season (which I also like to call "Instagram" season or "tell my mom to stop bugging me about it" season), but this often happens months or even years beforehand. However, this summer might just be a big engagement season for certain zodiac signs. In fact, if you're one of these four zodiac signs most likely to get engaged in the summer, you could be getting or giving a ring at some point in the next three months.

Astrology can provide you with a lot of fun information about yourself and the people around you. Of course, the zodiac doesn't predict the future, and you definitely don't have to marry someone you don't like or don't even know just because of your star chart (again, can somebody please tell my mom?), but it can be fun to figure out what your zodiac sign means. I'm a Taurus, which means I'm practical, so I probably shouldn't expect to get engaged to KJ Apa this summer since we've never actually met (but a girl can dream). There's a lot to your astrological sign, and getting engaged in the summer could be written in the stars.

Read on to find out the four zodiac signs most likely to get engaged in the summer, and alert the press if you know of a famous couple who fits the bill!

Virgo (Aug 23 — Sept 22): Relaxed And Ready Giphy Virgo is open to all possibilities, including engagement, which could lead to a summer commitment. "With Virgo more relaxed, romantic possibilities tend to open up, not only because others are more likely to notice them more, but also because Virgo are more likely to say yes!" Host and producer of the OrBits podcast Julia Schachter tells Elite Daily. The summer is their most relaxed season, so it's when romantic opportunities are most likely to go their way.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21): An Earthy Moment Giphy The summer gives Taurus energy, and this can increase their chance of engagement. "A sensual earth sign, Taurus feels best when they can be in nature," Schachter says. "Taureans can be lethargic, but summer weather allows these signs to indulge in activities which lessen these qualities." Finding a partner to help them activate their earthy qualities might help a Taurus, and, if so, a summer engagement could be more likely.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): New Moon, Old Love The sun and moon are lining up for Leo this summer. "During the new moon in Leo on July 31st, the sun, moon, Venus (love), and Mars (sex) will all be in the sign of Leo, indicating immense potential for big romantic developments (for everyone, but especially for Leos)," Schachter says. For a Leo in a long-term relationship, the new moon could be the shift they need to take their relationship to the next level.