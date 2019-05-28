There are lots of reasons to get excited about summer coming. The days spent chilling in or near the water, the long, cozy nights full of potential and adventure, and, of course, the opportunity for an exciting summer love to bloom. Yep, there is just something out temperatures rising that gets me in the mood for romance — and I know I am not alone. But what will this summer hold for you in the relationship department? One way to get a sneak peek is by considering which are the zodiac signs headed for a serious relationship this summer so you know if you should be on the lookout for “the one” this season, or if 2019 is going to be all about the seasonal fling.

As it turns out, the answers to what your summer love will shape up to be — and if that means being in a relationship — all boil down to the influence of Saturn being in retrograde this summer. This is because Saturn has a stabilizing influence when it comes to matters of the heart, explains Astroreveal. Its effects are also felt over the long term, so, as a result, relationships formed under its influence have a tendency to stick. Here are the the signs that will feel this planet's influence most this summer when it comes to romance.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy This summer is going to be an especially hot one for Leo, which is saying a lot since this Sun-ruled planet already knows how to heat things up during this season. “Your sector of romance and creativity can use some free and easy, light and fun energy after an (almost) three-year Saturn transit,” writes Cafe Astrology. “This 13 month transit occurs only once every 12 years or so, and it’s excellent for bringing more fun, entertainment, and romance into your life.” So, while attracting attention and love is never really a problem for this sign, this summer Leo will find the idea of focusing on just one person wonderfully appealing all summer long — and beyond.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Giphy One of Virgo’s greatest stumbling blocks when it comes to finding love and relationships is their critical nature. They just can't seem to get out of their own way sometimes, but this summer with the arrival of Saturn in retrograde should make letting the little things go easier. “Earth signs continue to receive some extra support this year with Saturn moving in harmony with your sign and Uranus transitioning towards that position as well, active from March 2019 forward. Generally speaking, this means you have increasingly less pressure on you in 2018 and 2019 than you’ve had for some time,” explains Cafe Astrology. “Saturn here does bring a serious energy to your romantic life, for certain, but also a stable one.”

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Giphy If your love life has seemed especially chaotic recently, blame it on Uranus and the chaotic and rebellious influence it brought all winter, says Cafe Astrology. But there's good news: As the weather changes, so too will your love life. Beginning in March, Uranus is exiting your partnership sector, and so its effect will begin to wane. This increase in emotional and spiritual balance will help Libra to feel secure and open to exploring relationships and intimacy all summer long.