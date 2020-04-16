While every couple argues from time to time, some just can't seem to stop bickering, like ever. For these couples, every topic is just an opportunity to low-key disagree on. Normally, this kind of steady stream of arguing would be a sign that a couple is incompatible, but for some zodiac pairings who bicker constantly, the seemingly endless verbal sparring is just how they communicate. These couples enjoy the competitive nature of their dynamic, and so long as it's not a symptom of a deeper resentment or issue they’re avoiding, there's nothing wrong with a little back and forth with one another if it feels right for them both.

If you and your partner love to bicker, chances are you’re one of the following zodiac pairings who are likely to do so all the time, even when they’re head over heels in love.

Aries & Sagittarius

Aries and Sagittarius make for a great match because they both have a real passion for life, adventure, and new experiences. They’re also both very confident signs who share a desire for freedom and can respect one another's space. However, that doesn’t stop these two from having a good bicker on the regular. But rather than being a sign of frustration or friction in the relationship, when these two bicker it's usually more about giving each other a good-natured ribbing. These two signs love to laugh and have fun with one another, and they often have a ton of inside jokes. So, their bickering is ultimately more about teasing than disagreeing.

Taurus & Virgo

Taurus and Virgo are highly compatible couples because they agree on their most important values, like commitment, loyalty, and a desire to live the best and most comfortable lives together. They also communicate well; Virgo isn’t afraid to speak their mind and Taurus appreciates the candor. So, when it comes to big things, these two can sit down and talk things through. However, with smaller, less consequential disagreements, these two perfectionist and stubborn signs tend to bicker about them — and then bicker some more.

Cancer & Capricorn

Both Cancer and Capricorn highly value security and fidelity in their relationships, so when they come together it can be a match made in heaven. Cancer needs a partner that’s steady and reliable and Capricorn desires one who they can rely on to have their back and value their hard work. So, in the most important ways, these two signs click. But that doesn't mean they don't have reasons to bicker, and their little disagreements usually come down to their vastly different approaches to life. Cancer views the world through emotion and Capricorn is highly logical. This friction can lead to plenty of bickering as an outlet for small frustrations.

Leo & Scorpio

Scorpio and Leo are two of the most powerful signs in the zodiac. They both have healthy egos and are used to taking the lead in their relationships. Given this, is it any surprise that these two would be in a constant battle for who’s on top? Loyalty and passion are very important to both of these signs, so their relationship is both loving and satisfying. And really, that battle for dominance is just one of the ways they keep the excitement and energy high in the relationship.

Bickering isn't always a bad thing. It can be exhausting and frustrating when it comes from a place of resentment or unresolved anger, but it can also just be part of the playful dynamic in your relationship as these sign pairings so often show.