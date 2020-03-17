Communication may be a cornerstone of a happy and healthy relationship, but that doesn't mean every couple, no matter how in love and or how compatible, knows how to speak one another's language right from the start. For some couples, it takes time, practice, and plenty of trial and error to get on the same page when it comes to communication. But there are some rare couples that just naturally get one another and instantly speak the same language. These relationships tend to be between the zodiac sign pairings that communicate strongly from the jump. Which can create a powerful connection between them quickly.

These zodiac duos usually comprise either a pairing of two strong communicators, or one who has the natural ability to express themselves matched with another who, while perhaps not always as confident in their own communication style, appreciates how open their partner can be. In this dynamic, the partner who’s not quite as comfortable with communication can follow their partner's lead. This makes it possible to forge a strong bond around being open and expressing their thoughts, needs, and feelings with one another. With that said, here are the zodiac couples who are on the same page about communication from the start.

Gemini & Aries

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

When Aries and Gemini meet the intellectual stimulation is intense. Aries is all passion and adventure and Gemini who is constantly seeking a partner to excite and intrigue them is immediately drawn to Aries. They both have a true enthusiasm for life and so when these come together they excitedly exchange ideas and thoughts about their passions and dreams for the future. They could stay up all night talking and never run out of things to say to one another. This kind of compatibility allows these two signs to get a lot deeper with one another than it often does with other signs who don’t share this mind and heart connection.

Cancer & Pisces

Both Cancer and Pisces are water signs, which means they have a lot of feelings that they assume typically need to be dialed back a bit in relationships. But when these two signs find one another, they also discover a kindred spirit with whom they can be open, expressing every thought and feeling in their heart. Not only that, but they can have these feelings both understood and reciprocated. For both Pisces and Cancer, finding that kind of happily ever after is their ultimate goal, and this shared desire frees them up from having to hide the depth of their emotions.

Leo & Sagittarius

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Both Leo and Sagittarius are straight shooters, to the point where (particularly with Sagittarius) they can be downright blunt. On the one hand that’s a blessing, because it means you know exactly how your partner is feeling at the moment; on the other, it can sometimes sting if you aren't comfortable with the unvarnished truth. In the case of Leo, their, ahem, healthy ego also prevents them from being affected by Sagittarius’ candor. In return Sagittarius appreciates straightforward communication, so long as it’s not an ultimatum for them to give up their highly valued freedom.

Virgo & Capricorn

For down-to-earth signs Virgo and Capricorn, there’s a mutual understanding that nothing can be accomplished without honest communication. While they might not speak to each other as bluntly as a Leo and Sag couple, they do recognize that sugar-coating or sweeping things under the rug is counterproductive. When faced with an issue, their move is to set aside some time to just talk through it together and find a solution. This establishes a strong sense of partnership and mutual respect in the relationship, which is the basis for a powerful, life-long bond.

While these zodiac pairings may have an edge on communication from the start, any pairing can find their own style of discussing and working through issues. These couples just happen to make it look so easy.