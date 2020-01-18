Boxes of chocolates and stuffed bears fill the shelves of CVS, as every restaurant ever gets booked solid with reservations. Children hoard red and pink Fun Dip packets as a sappy John Legend song plays on the radio. No matter who you are, it's hard to deny the excitement and romance that comes with Cupid's birthday. Of course, for the zodiac pairings that will fall in love this Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 may be a little extra special.

Whether you've been casually seeing someone for a while and you're ready to take it to the next level, or you happen to bump into the love of your life in a meet-cute out of the movies, Valentine's Day can be a time to really go the distance. Perhaps you're a fiery Leo that's ready to get serious with your fearless Aries or a steadfast Taurus that wants to turn up the heat with your Capricorn crush. While astrology isn't set in stone, it can be fun to see how the stars will inspire your love life.

If you're curious to know who's likely to drop an "ILY" this Feb. 14, here are the four zodiac pairings destined to seal the deal this Valentine's Day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) + Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Unconventional Aquarius likes to live in their own little world. Though they're not easily understood, social Libra is up for the challenge. Libra is all about fantasy and imagination. They'll be drawn to Aquarius's creative mind and will love nothing more than creating a unique love story together. Two air signs, this pair is able to go with the flow and see where the future takes them. Easy-going and open-minded, Aquarius and Libra will embark on their own type of love story this V-Day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) + Taurus (April 20–May 20) Capricorn and Taurus's version of Netflix and chill looks more like taxes and Chilean sea bass. Two earth signs, the goat and the bull, are serious, grounded, and feel deeply comfortable in each other's presence. This pair would take a quiet night in over a flashy date out anytime and are likely to realize just how compatible they are when Valentine's Day rolls around. They'll be on the same page about gifts and plans, and will fall deep this V-Day.

Aries (March 21–April 19) + Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Fearless Aries may will finally meet their match in gregarious Leo. Two fire signs, the ram and the lion like to go big, then go home — often together. Sensual and daring, this pair will express their feelings through words and actions. Not ones to sit back or relax, these two will enjoy a night on the town and will want to celebrate V-Day with dinner, dancing, presents, and tons of good photo-ops. Aries and Leo are zesty, social, and will love to ring in V-Day in the most extra way.