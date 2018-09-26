Visiting a gynecologist for the first time can be a very nerve-wracking experience for many women. Being nervous to have your most intimate areas examined by a stranger is naturally a very normal thing. But the truth is that regular trips to the gyno are an important part of maintaining your sexual and reproductive health, so while it may not be the most fun, knowing that everything is as it should be down there is worth the discomfort. Learning more about the things that happen to everyone at the gyno is a great way to help ease any residual worries you might have.

I spoke to Crystal Bowe, MD, MPH, a North Carolina-based family physician, to find out what a new patient can expect from their first gynecological exam. "When you have your first gynecologic exam, it is normal to be nervous, but you should relax because the visit will not be nearly as bad as you think," Dr. Bowe tells Elite Daily. "First, remember that you do not have to do anything you are not comfortable with. Also, remember that your doctor is a trained professional with over a decade of experience before they ever saw their first patient. They have heard and seen it all before. So you should not feel uncomfortable or ashamed of any questions or issues you are having."

1 You'll be asked to undress. Giphy The thing that freaked me out the most about having my first examination was honestly just the idea of having someone I didn't know fishing around down there, but I soon found out that it's not nearly as awkward as I thought it would be. "When you go to the gynecologist, you should expect to have a pelvic exam," explains Dr. Bowe. "This means you will undress from the waist down. You will be given a gown to cover up with, so don't worry about being naked in the exam room."

2 They will ask you about your sexual history. Giphy "Your doctor will talk to you about your periods, your history of sexual partners, and any history of abnormal pap smears or prior STDs," says Dr. Bowe. "It is essential you tell them everything about your history so that they can [help] make the right decisions for you." I know, I know — talking about your sexual history with a stranger can feel really weird, and at times, maybe even "judge-y". No doctor should ever judge you for what you say during your consult, and your information is totally confidential. But even though doctors shouldn't ever make moral judgments about your sexual choices, you are totally within your right to end the appointment if you feel uncomfortable. Also, don't be afraid to ask your friends for referrals to gynos they've had positive experiences with.

3 You will have a pelvic exam. Giphy "This is when they insert a speculum in the vagina to look at your cervix," says Bowe. "If something hurts, be sure to let your doctor know, as they can adjust the speculum to try and make you more comfortable. The exam will last no more than three to five minutes." Don't worry, it'll all be over before you know it. Fortunately, most gynecologists have mastered the art of making casual chit-chat while they do their thing, which is a welcome distraction, IMO.