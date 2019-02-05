4 Things You'll Notice About Yourself When You're Starting To Heal From Heartbreak

There are typically a ton of feelings involved when a relationship ends. Whether the breakup was mutual, or one-sided, heartbreak tends to follow, and it can feel all-consuming. But there's nothing quite as satisfying as when you realize you're starting to feel like yourself again. There's no set timeline as to how long it takes to get over someone, but there are several things you'll notice about yourself when you’re starting to heal from heartbreak, and let me tell you: It feels good.

Heartbreak is hard, and as obvious as that sounds, it's the honest truth. Even if you initiated the breakup, sometimes it's not easy to say good bye to someone who once meant a lot to you. However, healing is possible, and going through it can teach you a ton about yourself. Whether you dated someone for a month, a year, five years, or anything in between, there's no denying the fact that you may feel an absence in your life where that person used to be post-breakup. Don't feel guilty for being sad or mourning the loss of your relationship, because you have every right to!

However, it's important to pay attention to yourself and your needs, because healing after a breakup looks differently for everyone.

1 You'll probably feel sad for a while. Giphy First of all, healing from heartbreak takes time, so don't put too much pressure on yourself to move on too quickly. "The first part of a breakup is really physical," Elle Huerta, breakup expert and founder of the breakup app Mend, previously told Elite Daily. "Breakups change your physiology and neurochemistry, so it's normal to feel like you're going through withdrawal." As strange as it may sound, feeling sad or low or like you're going through withdrawal, as Huerta says, is actually part of the healing process.

2 You start enjoying other activities. Giphy While it might be hard to do, getting back out there and having fun is a big step in healing from a heartbreak. "Sometimes you need to take a break from thinking about the breakup," Huerta said. "It's helpful to force yourself to go to the movies or attend an event that will take up a lot of your attention." If you find yourself spending time with friends and doing activities you enjoy, and that those activities make you feel good, then you're probably healing from that heartbreak in more ways than one.

3 You'll feel a sense of closure. Giphy Obviously, closure is a part of heartbreak, but it's not all there is to it. "You've expressed all of your thoughts and feelings about the relationship, you've received all of the answers to your questions, and have an enlightened perspective on the relationship," behavior and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis, Ph.D., previously told Elite Daily. "That means you learned something about the relationship and you learned something about yourself." So, think back on your relationship and how you've changed since then. If you've grown and learned about yourself, then you're definitely healing from your heartbreak.