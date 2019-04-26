If you've recently decided to give a past relationship another try, it's important to start off on the right foot. Oftentimes, setting the stage for a successful reunion means analyzing your motivations for getting back together and making sure they're in line with your long term goals. The things to remember if you’re getting back together may vary depending on why you decided to call it quits.

To find out the most important things you should consider when giving a relationship with your ex another shot, I spoke to prominent LA-based couples therapist Dr. Gary Brown. According to Dr. Brown, having a clear understanding of why things ended is key. "Even before you decide to get back to your ex, it will likely be helpful to ask yourself why you split up to begin with," Dr. Brown tells Elite Daily. "What were the reasons it ended before and, most importantly, are those reasons still potentially in play?" If you realize that the issues that led to the breakup haven't changed, then it's definitely a good idea to make sure you're getting back together for the right reasons. Here are some other things to consider that will help you make the right decision when it comes to your ex.

1. Consider the timing. Giphy "Timing is important," says Dr. Brown. "Why are you considering getting back together now? What has happened in both of your lives to bring you to this decision now?" If you realize that you've both matured since you first began dating, there's nothing wrong with exploring the relationship potential from your newfound perspectives.

2. Make sure there's no unfinished business. Giphy According to Dr. Brown, when a couple with prior history decides to get back together, letting go of what happened in the past is paramount. Ask yourself: "Is it possible that there's still some unfinished business such as the residue of an affair, chronic and bitter arguments, or any other unresolved conflicts?" If there's still some bad blood between the two of you, working this out before diving back in may be a good way to avoid falling into the same rut.

3. If you're just getting back together to avoid being alone, beware. Giphy "Are you wanting to reunite simply to cure feelings of loneliness and desperation," asks Dr. Brown. If so, this may not be reason enough for the relationship to work out in the end. On the other hand, if it's clear that you both want to put the effort in to repair things, then go for it.