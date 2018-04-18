These days, we maybe don't pay enough attention to the visual components of sex. It's true that the male gaze hasn't done much for eroticism, but there's a lot to be said for the basic rules of attraction. When staging some sexy photos to send your partner, you're going to want to make sure to give them some visual cues that play into their passions. And in order to determine what visual cue will speak to their deepest desire, it's important to know what element their zodiac sign is in.

The elements correlate to the places where each sign finds their passion. For fire signs, it's in the gut. Anything that makes them nervous will also get them going. Air signs are more of a sexually cerebral experience. Water signs think that the less that's expressed, the better. And for earth signs, the visual experience must also be tactile — something that makes them want to feel or taste. Translating that information into a photograph is where the magic lies.

Here's how to take a picture that will turn on your partner, based on their astrology.

Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

Fire signs get off on adventure. When you're sending a sexy pic to your fire sign partner, try to include something that demonstrates you know how to take a risk. Knife licking is a good start, or maybe something that involves you crawling on the floor in a torn negligee with messed up sex hair. Your fire sign partner will be intrigued by the fine line between "seductive" and "emotionally unhinged," but this combination will also spark their curiosity. They love it when you go all out to get their attention, so go ahead and be extra. You've got an audience.

Earth Signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

When I think of the earth signs and their sex life, the first words that come to mind are "food" and "professionalism." For a Taurus, incorporating something like strawberries or whipped cream in your poses will engage their carnal appetite. When enticing a Virgo or a Capricorn, switch up your wardrobe. Dressing like a school girl, a nun, or even donning a blazer for that "professionally kinky" vibe will take their mind off of their career and redirect it towards what they really should be focusing on: you.

Air Signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Air signs like being in their heads where they can fully engage in their fantasies, which is precisely why sending them sexy pics is so fun! You're going to want to pay special attention to the little things. Incorporate eye makeup, feather boas, and wigs if you have them. Make the bed, and be playful. If you're really getting into the sexy picture taking, try staging a whole scene behind you based on one of your partner's fantasies. That will keep you in their head up until the moment they get home.

Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Less is more when sending sexy pictures to a water sign. For Cancer, too much too fast might make them feel a little too vulnerable. They prefer to dip their toes in before taking the full plunge, so only show as much skin as you think they can handle. As for Scorpio, they get off on being withholding. Showing a nipple, or your thigh beneath a lifted hem can do a lot for them. As for Pisces, water is better. Sink into the tub and let the suds tell the story. After you hit send, you probably won't have to wait too long before your partner decides to join you in the bath.

