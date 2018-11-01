The start of chilly fall weather means you have more of an excuse to cancel your plans and cuddle up in bed with your significant other. It also means you're going to need more blankets, because baby, it's cold outside. You could warm up by throwing on additional layers or raising the temperature on your thermostat, but why not turn up the heat in more ways than one? Just keep in mind that for every article of clothing you and your partner remove, you'll need to get your body temperatures even higher. Luckily, these four sex positions for November 2018 will ensure plenty of blood flow, and a whole lot of sweet friction.

Grab the marshmallows and cocoa mix, and don't forget the lube, because once you come home, you won't want to leave again for any reason. November is finally here, so get ready for a marathon month of steamy sex — followed by lots of warm cuddles and mugs of hot chocolate, of course. You're sure to have plenty to give thanks for when you're done. With these four sex moves on the menu, you'll be even more satisfied than you are after Thanksgiving dinner — but just as stuffed.

1 Sofa Doggy Giphy In between naps on the couch and watching holiday movies with your SO, you might want to do something a little more active to pass the time. This is the perfect position, because it doesn't require you to leave the sofa (which makes it that much more appealing). Turn sideways on the couch so that you're on your knees with your upper body leaning over one of the arms. Your partner should penetrate you from behind with their penis or a strap-on, just like in traditional doggy-style sex. Because you have the couch to support you, though, you might find it more comfortable than usual.

2 Pumpkin Pie Filling Giphy Get in the holiday spirit with this festive position. Grab a can of whipped cream and have your partner spray some on your nipples. Hop up on the kitchen counter (or the kitchen table, if you're feeling extra naughty), and sit so you and your partner are face-to-face. They can tease you by licking off the whipped cream, then licking and sucking on your nipples and breasts. Once you're both hotter than an oven preheated to 375 degrees, they can enter you standing with their penis or a strap-on and the two of you can go to town.

3 The Extra Hour (AKA 69) Giphy If you live in the United States, then Nov. 2 marks the end of daylight savings time. Celebrate being given this extra hour with the classic 69 oral sex position. It will definitely be well worth your time. Think about it: When was the last time you gave or received more than 20 minutes of oral sex, let alone a whole hour? The beauty of the 69 position is that both you and your partner give and get head at the same time, which makes for maximum mutual enjoyment. This is one move you'll want to check off your list of 2018 sex resolutions before the new year rolls around.