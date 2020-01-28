It's easy to forget about the importance of reconnecting to inner-peace and self-love after a breakup. The pain of losing a partner can be so intense, simply acknowledging your true emotions at any given time can feel like a fate worse than death. However, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Making an extra effort to take care of yourself during difficult times is so important, and finding the right self-care routines to try after a breakup can be a great way to kick-start the healing process. According to Dr. Joshua Klapow, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and host of The Kurre and Klapow Show, readjusting to single life takes a concerted effort and a consistent commitment to self-care.

"A breakup is one of the most life-changing experiences a human can have," Dr. Klapow tells Elite Daily. "It means processing the memories of a person who is still alive, still around, maybe still in your social circle but with whom you don’t interact in the same intimate manner." A vital aspect of making the shift from a relationship to single life as seamless as possible is adjusting your self-care regime. "Taking care of yourself physically, emotionally, and spiritually is critical to making the transition. Without time and healing, you may carry the stress and grief with you into everything you do." To avoid suffering longer than necessary, here are some ways you can make self-care part of your everyday life post-breakup.

1. Acknowledge Your Emotions. One of the simplest ways of practicing self-care is to respect your emotional state, even when it includes grief and sadness. "Let your emotions be present," explains Dr. Klapow. "Journaling is a great way to record your feelings so you can reflect on them later, and meditation can also help you get more comfortable in the presence of your emotions instead of trying to push them away."

2. Take Care Of Your Physical and Psychological Health. Shutterstock Breakups present the perfect opportunity to improve your mental and physical health. During this time, Dr. Klapow recommends paying close attention to the activities that make you feel better. "Make an inventory of what you need to make yourself physically and psychologically healthy," adds Dr. Klapow. "These actions can and should be worked into your daily routine. Exercise, sleep, meditation, prayer, nutrition, spiritual connection, and connection with others are examples of a few things you can try."

3. Reflect On Toxic Dating Patterns. Depending on your outlook, single life can be a ton of fun or stressy AF. If you find yourself jumping from relationship to relationship, it might be helpful to ask yourself why. "For some people, relationships may serve as an escape from the more uncomfortable feeling of being single," says Dr. Klapow. "Thus, they avoid being single because it scares them, and they translate that into their desire for a new relationship." If embracing single life has been an ongoing struggle for you, facing your fears and not rushing into another relationship is a self-care practice that could set you up for long-term growth.