Leaving the warm, sunny, Vitamin D-filled season of summer can maybe make you feel like the best is behind you for awhile. But rooftop bars and poolside dates aren't the secret sauce to finding a relationship. Actually, fall is the best season to fall in love. The cooler months aren't just more aesthetically pleasing with sweaters, scarves, and seasonal treats — autumn scientifically makes you more in the mood for a mate, too.

"With the shortening days of autumn, melatonin elevates in the brain — making people more sluggish and eager to lounge at home, preferably with a sweetheart," Dr. Helen Fisher, chief scientific advisor of Match.com, told Elite Daily. "Then testosterone rises in November, triggering even more desire to snuggle with a lover. By then, 'cuffing season' is in full bloom."

See? Fall is ideal for falling in love, according to science. Goodbye summer, winter, and spring competition. The case is closed.

Well, if you aren't convinced, and need more romantic reasons other than what's going on chemistry-wise in your body, here are some more reasons why falling in love in September, October, and November are the best months to do so.

You just want to cuddle all the time. Giphy I don't know if it's the temperature changing or the happy festive atmosphere that is autumn, but it's just a cuddly time, you know? Snuggling up in a blanket with your date by a bonfire, cozying up together while sipping apple cider, and snuggling before a night of Netflix just all sound too ideal. With all of the physical touch, it'll be hard not to fall in love with the person you're dating this fall.

You're not sweating a ton. Giphy OK, I don't know about you, but I kind of hate merely walking outside in the summer and being self-conscious about how sweaty I look. And that's multiplied a ton when I'm going out on dates in the summer. But in the fall, the crisper, just-right weather doesn't give way for too much blatant perspiration, meaning you'll feel more comfortable and at ease while on dates.

Fall has the best activities. Giphy Sorry, can't argue with facts. Between apple picking, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and hay rides, dates during the fall season are simply the best. They're fun, easygoing, and full of actual activities. You'll feel playful while getting to know someone, and feel like you're being all festive with the season, too.