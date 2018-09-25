Fall is here and there really isn't a better time to ~fall~ even more in love with that special someone. Autumn is a great time for some really cute dates with your sweetheart. Here are some cheap fall date ideas that will be fun for you, your partner, and your budget. There are so many great options when it comes to doing something romantic together in autumn and a lot of them are pretty dang affordable.

If you're stumped on what to do for a date this fall, consider getting outside and simply enjoying the sights and scents of the season. If you'd prefer a tasty treat try fall-specific foods that only come out to play during this time of year. There's so much fun to be had, especially when you consider Halloween as well. Marathoning different categories of scary movies throughout October could be a great (and low-cost) way to get into the spooky spirit of the season.

Another way to make sure you squeeze in some affordable dates this fall is to be open to spontaneity. For instance, if you're driving along the countryside and you see a pumpkin patch or sunflower field — carpe diem! Dates don't have to be planned way in advance to be fun and romantic. If you want more ideas for affordable dates with your bae this season, check out the following tips!

1 Take some pictures in a sunflower field. Giphy Sunflower fields are super romantic to wander through and the good news is that they most commonly bloom during late summer into early fall. Sunflower fields are also perfect for some really sweet couple's photos. And usually they're free to explore! You can both take some cute photos of yourselves amongst the flowers.

2 Visit a pumpkin patch & carve your own pumpkins. Giphy Visiting your local pumpkin patch and bringing a couple pumpkins home to carve is a classic fall date that should not go overlooked. It's also a great idea to research the different pumpkin patches in your area because you can usually find one that charges less for entry and for their pumpkins.

3 Do a pumpkin crawl. Giphy Another idea for an affordable date with your sweetheart is doing a pumpkin spice tour around your town, neighborhood or city. Start off by picking up PSLs at your local coffee shop or Starbucks and then stop by a bakery that has pumpkin pastries, pie, or bread. There may also be restaurants in your area with pumpkin soup on the menu. If you carve pumpkins you could also save the seeds and bake them at home for a salty or sweet fall treat.

4 Pick your own apples from an orchard & make a dessert. Giphy What is more romantic than wandering through an apple orchard while you hold hands with your sweetheart? Maybe your matching skeleton and Grim Reaper Halloween costumes but, outside of that, not much else. For this date, you could spend as long as you want picking apples and then consider making an apple-related dessert at home. You could also pick up some apple cider and have it warm or cold while snuggled on the couch together.

5 Oktoberfest everything. Giphy One of my favorite things about fall is all of the seasonal beer. If you like to drink and want to feel festive, try out some seasonal beers together. Oktoberfest tickets can be pricy and buying the beer on top of that can be even more expensive. Instead of breaking the bank that way, you could save money by sampling some seasonal flavors at your nearby brewery. Flights and samples are a great way to try different flavors of fall beers without spending a ton of money.

6 A walk in the park. Giphy A simple walk in the park during fall can be a date all on its own — especially as the leaves change color. Go for a stroll at the height of of the season when there's a bit of a chill, lots of color and a crazy amount of leaves to crunch as you walk. You can even get hot cider or PSLs before you head into the park to wander. If you're feeling really ambitious, consider finding a great hiking spot near you and appreciate the colors of the season that way.