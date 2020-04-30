When you picture being with a partner, chances are you expect to be with them literally. But if the person you love lives far away, or is moving away for school or a job, then it's time to decide if long-distance is really the right choice for the two of you. For some zodiac signs like Virgos and Pisces, LDR is NBD. As long as there's steady communication and a plan for the future, they're good to go. However, the zodiac signs who aren't into long-distance relationships tend to be those that require a lot of physical touch to feel truly connected.

While all the signs in the zodiac require some degree of affection and intimacy, these signs typically value it more highly in a relationship. For some, the waiting between interactions is too much, while for others it's that touch is the ultimate love language, so they're simply not fulfilled by a long-distance relationship where that's lacking.

If you or your partner feel strongly that a long-stance romance is not for you, because you need to be physically present with the person you love, chances are you're one of these signs who just prefer to pass on an LDR.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression. They're impulsive and rely heavily on their instincts. As a result, not being able to reach out and touch their partner when they want to is difficult for Aries. They also struggle with patience, so long periods away from their partner can cause frustration, which turns into resentment. While Aries can spend some time away from the person they love, if it goes on too long, it's likely to be a rocky road.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini thrives on both mental and physical interaction with their partner. While their ruling planet, Mercury, means they would be good at the correspondence required for a long-distance relationship, not being able to connect physically would still pose a serious problem for Gemini. They're happiest when they're receiving a lot of attention and affection, and when they don't receive it Gemini doesn’t get angry, they get bored, and can quickly lose interest.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra's happiest when paired up with an equally passionate partner, thanks to their connection to Venus, the planet associated with love. They want balance and harmony in their life, with plenty of affection. They need someone by their side who's fun-loving and shares their excitement for life. Because of this, a long-distance relationship where they don't have that partner there IRL can make things feel out of balance, and Libra doesn’t do well with loneliness. They also tend to be a bit of a flirt, so temptation lies around every corner, and trust can be a serious sticking point in the relationship.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

There are two things Scorpio needs in their relationship, and those are true loyalty and lots of physical contact — without these, their pairings tend to quickly falter. Intimate touch is how this emotional, yet mysterious sign expresses what's in their heart of hearts. It's also how they best receive love in return, so without the ability to have that kind of depth in their unspoken communication, Scorpio feels both unsatisfied and even insecure, which brings out this sign's jealous and possessive side.

Long-distance relationships are ultimately not going to be for everyone, and that’s OK, especially if your love language is physical affection. The best thing you can do is recognize that and head into the situation — or not — with your eyes open.