If you know you're a queen, then you don't need a crown — you need a partner who's going to treat you like royalty. Of course, not everyone is into old-school chivalry. Maybe you just want an SO who will text you goodnight. Maybe you want an SO who will text you at all. But if you're looking for over-the-top, out-of-this-world displays of affection that you'd usually only see in a rom-com, then you should probably know the Myers-Briggs personality types who spoil their dates endlessly. You can always rely on these types to treat their SOs like VIPs because when they fall for someone, they can't help but shout it from the rooftops.

People express affection in different ways. Some give hugs. Other give roses. And then there are those who fly their SO first-class to Paris for their birthday, complete with a shopping spree on the Champs-Élysées. You can always fly yourself to Paris (and pull out your own chair, and open your own car door, and buy yourself the latest iPhone...), but IMHO, a generous partner can be a gift that never stops giving. Being spoiled is anything but rotten, and here are the personality types who love to pamper their partners.

ESFJ (The Consul) Tempura/E+/Getty Images For ESFJs, life is a popularity contest, and they're determined to win it. These energetic people-pleasers love making those around them feel good, and when they're in a relationship, they're sure to treat their boo like royalty. Romance is serious business for Consuls, as relationships can provide them with the mutual support and devotion they need to flourish. And since ESFJs tend to seek partners for life, they'll pull out all the stops to make that SO feel like the luckiest lover in the world.

ESTP (The Entrepreneur) Unlike ESFJs, ESTPs aren't looking for a longterm lover, but that's only because they're so focused on living in the moment. These ultra-confident types put the "extra" in extravagant, and for Entrepreneurs, no gesture is too grand. Spending time with an ESTP is never boring, and dating one is like being thrown a surprise party every day. No one knows how to spoil their honey quite like an Entrepreneur, because money is no object when you live every day like it's your last.

ESFP (The Entertainer) urbazon/E+/Getty Images Relationships with ESFPs don't tend to last long, and that's probably because they're often too immoderate to sustain longterm. Like Entrepreneurs, Entertainers are spontaneous spendthrifts who love to throw caution to the wind (and throw money around to impress their dates). These personality types are all about putting on a show, and they don't just want to make their boo swoon — they want to make everyone green with envy. If you want some shiny new jewelry, then date an Entertainer ASAP.

ENFP (The Campaigner) ENFPs are some of the nicest people out there and — believe it or not — they don't tend have an ulterior motive. Campaigners devote themselves 100% to the people they love, and they simply can't hold back when it comes to showing affection. These types are known for performing thoughtful gestures and providing sweet gifts on the daily without expecting anything in return. Sure, their attention can be a little overwhelming, but if you're looking for the VIP treatment, these are your people.