There are plenty of characteristics you want in a long term partner, but one that's easily overlooked is whether the person you’re dating is just as inclined to commitment as you are. It seems obvious, but it's easy to forget when you're crushing on someone hard, that they might prefer something a little more casual. While any personality type is capable of commitment if they want to and are with the right partner, there are a handful Myers-Briggs personality types who make the best long-term partners because that's the sort of relationship they feel most comfortable in.

These personality types tend to take a more traditional goal-oriented view of life. They understand want they want, and they know they prefer to have a partner to share those experiences and achievements with. They also have a bit more of a romantic streak, although some are better at hiding it than others. Also, if you're not sure what your personality type is, you can take the test to find out.

Here are the Myers-Briggs personality types that tend to favor long-term love affairs and are open to commitment.

ISFP (The Adventurer)

ISFPs tend to be outwardly quiet and easy-going, but get to know them a bit better and you'll discover that they're actually very adventurous and up for anything. They also take loyalty and commitment very seriously. This is why ISFPs crave both stability and a partner to explore with in their relationships. Despite their taste for new experiences, when an ISFP gives someone their heart they mean it.

ESFJ (The Consul)

This warmhearted personality type is all about creating harmony in their life. They give their all in everything they do, especially relationships — and they expect the same in return. When it comes to relationships and dating, they take a more traditional view. They want to go on proper dates and be wooed. The reason for this is that they're truly trying to figure out if you're the right fit to settle down with. They want someone who shares their values, brings more balance to their life, and who also believes in a forever kind of love.

ENTJ (The Commander)

ENTJs can be a bit of a force of nature. This is a personality type that has goals and knows just how to achieve them. But they also want to have a true partner who they can share all their successes with. As in all things, ENTJ focus on long-term goals in relationships and they don't have the time or energy to waste on short-term romance. They want a partner who values their ambition and steadfastness, and when they find that someone they'll give them their heart.

INTJ (The Architect)

INTJs want to build a solid foundation with someone that can stand the test of time. In relationships, they're looking for a true commitment and to forge a deep, life-long bond with their partner. Their ideal partner is someone who can challenge them intellectually, which will help them expand their world view. This sign is a skeptic and values that trait in a significant other. In fact, it's their biggest turn-on. Sure, they want a physical connection, but it's the mental one that truly earns their long-lasting love and adoration.

When you’re ready for something serious, and over “keeping it casual,” give one of these personality types a shot at love. You just might find your partner for life.