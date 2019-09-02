When beginning a new relationship, most people fit into one of two categories: those who look before they leap, and those who leap before they look. There's nothing wrong with either — your personality simply dictates whether taking it slow and steady or falling hard and fast is more your style. When it comes to Myers-Briggs personality types that won't rush into relationships, you'll find that those that who it slow tend to value quality over quantity. While it may take a while for these MBTI personality types to find love, it's often because they're trying to find a partner for life.

People who take their sweet time starting a new relationship aren't necessarily being picky — more likely, they're just being deliberate. They don't want to commit unless they've found a partner who shares their interests and values, as well as a partner who is in it for a long time, not just a good time. Not sure what your personality type is? Take the test to find out. It may be the case that your personality is better suited for easing your way into relationships, so don't feel the need to rush into something — when you find the right person, you'll know it.

ISTJ (The Logistician) Shutterstock Patience is a virtue, and no one values patience quite as much as ISTJs. They can't help it — Logisticians are traditionalists, and they're more interested in tying the knot than hooking up. This personality type has no qualms about sticking someone in the friend zone in order to get to know them better, as they consider relationships an investment that require cautious deliberation. Reserved and quiet, a Logistician tends to take some time to warm up to a new person. But once ISTJs ascertain that they've found the right fit, they prove themselves to be dedicated, reliable, and incredibly thoughtful partners. To woo ISTJs, you have to have just as much patience as they do and make sure you're willing to stick it out for the long run. The best things in life are worth waiting for, after all!

ENTJ (The Commander) With a name like "the Commander," you'd think that ENTJs are more likely to take action that weigh pros and cons. However, any good commander knows that important decisions should not be made lightly. Commanders aren't shy when it comes to speaking their mind, but they are influenced by practicality, which encourages them to approach relationships cautiously. For them, to rush would be rash. Those with this personality type see dating as a mission, not a game. They consider potential new partners with a set of goals in mind, and if that person cannot help them achieve those goals, then ENTJs aren't going to waste either of their time. Commanders are in it to win it, and once they find someone who feels like a match, they'll work hard to ensure a relationship that brings mutual satisfaction.

INFJ (The Advocate) Shutterstock INFJs may be idealists, but it's not unrealistic expectations that hold them back from beginning new relationships — they just don't see the point of casual dating. Rather than rushing into something that doesn't feel right, Advocates are much more likely to wait until they feel a real connection. They don't just want sparks — they want depth, meaning, and authenticity. For an Advocate, the most worthwhile things in life are those that have substance. Other people may be satisfied with a shallow yet satisfactory relationship, but not these types. No one can convince an INFJ to do something that they don't want to do, and nothing will compel an INFJ to settle before they're ready. But because Advocates take relationships so seriously, the end result is a partnership that is more meaningful than some people could ever hope to achieve.

INTJ (The Architect) Like Logisticians, Architects are introverts. These types have no problem being on their own, as they see self-sufficiency as preferable to co-dependency. That doesn't mean INTJs aren't interested in relationships — they just don't need one. They're analytical by nature, and they often get lost in their own heads reading into signs and symbols, as well as into new partners. INTJs have a process for everything. When it comes to dating, that process entails examining a potential relationship from every angle before deciding that it is a worthwhile pursuit. Architects aren't the types to fall head over heels — they're too busy sticking to their end goal of finding a long-term relationship. It can be tough for potential partners to measure up to the precise expectations of an Architect, but if an INTJ does decide that a relationship has potential, they will do everything they can to make that partnership a success.