One of the greatest feelings in the world is to be loved for being exactly who you are, including all the unique little things that make you, well, you. Maybe it's the way you laugh, how excited you get about new experiences, or that you can't help crying over silly movies — basically all the small traits that add up to being who you are. Nothing beats being truly seen and appreciated by someone you love in return. If that seems like the kind of relationship you want, then there are a handful of Myers-Briggs personality types who'll love all your little quirks. And they're the ones you should move to the top of your must-date list.

These personality types tend to be unique characters themselves. They like being kept on their toes by eccentric people and who have a natural fascination with human nature. They're also a bit idiosyncratic themselves, so they get why being different is a strength and something to admire. Here are the personality types that are most attracted to eccentricities.

INTJ (The Architect)

INTJs are highly original people themselves, and while they're skeptical about many things, they're very open-minded when it comes to people. Their biggest turn-ons are intelligence and uniqueness, so your best bet is to just be yourself when you're with them. They want to fall for who you are, rather than who you think you should present yourself as, so all your smallest defining characteristics will be the things INTJ appreciates most.

ENTP (The Debater)

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

ENTPs tend to have quick minds and quicker wits, but occasionally all that cleverness can make them feel like they’ve seen it all. Because of this, someone who's truly themselves and different is both attractive and intriguing to this personality type. They want someone who can keep them on their toes and truly be themselves with confidence.

ISFJ (The Defender)

For ISFJs, attraction tends to be less about the outside and more about the spirit of a person. As such, they want to understand the person they're with on a deep level and appreciate them for being exactly who they are. They're very tapped into the needs and desires of their partner and strive to always be considerate. Part of that is getting to know their quirks. They love their partner's eccentricities because they're one of the many things that differentiate them from everyone else.

ESTP (The Entrepreneur)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

ESTPs are very flexible and can get along with just about anyone, so personality quirks aren't something that makes them incompatible with a potential partner. If anything, they find them endearing, and this only becomes more the case as they get closer to their partner. They're often intrigued by unique people and want nothing more to uncover and learn all their quirky qualities. In fact, it's this feeling of discovery that excites ESTP and keeps the passion burning for them.

You don't need to possess myriad quirky traits to get on these personality types' radars. But if you're someone who appreciates being, well, appreciated for really standing out from the pack, they're going to spot you a mile away — and love you for the unique individual you are.