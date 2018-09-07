4 Marvel Easter Eggs In 'Iron Fist' Season 2 That Fans Should Watch Out For

With a cinematic universe and comic-book lore as expansive as Marvel's, there will always be threads connecting one superhero movie, show, or comic book to another for superfans to pick up on. So of course, now that Season 2 of Iron Fist is officially here, it is time once again to look for the little details that connect the show to other Marvel properties. Let's go over some of the Marvel easter eggs in Iron Fist Season 2, which not only further connect the series to its fellow Netflix Marvel shows, but also to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen.

Spoiler alert: This post will include minor spoilers for Iron Fist Season 2, but nothing will be spoiled that majorly affects the story arc of the new season. Typically, Marvel's Netflix shows do not include as many flashy easter eggs as the big-budget movies portion of the cinematic universe does, but there are always a few eyebrow-raising references or images that keep the whole superhero universe connected. Season 2 of Iron Fist is actually pretty light on Marvel easter eggs, since it largely focuses on Danny Rand's incredibly personal conflict with his adoptive brother Davos and rarely expands beyond Chinatown, but there are a few moments that remind viewers this is all taking place in the same world as the rest of the Defenders... and the Avengers as well.

1. A Connection To Sokovia

Netflix

Without a doubt, the biggest and most important easter egg in Iron Fist Season 2 is the mention of Sokovia, a fictional country in eastern Europe. The new character Mary Walker (who is based on the Marvel comics supervillain Typhoid Mary) mentions that she was a black ops agent stationed in Sokovia years back.

The mention of Sokovia is a big deal because it is one of the few, rare references that connects the Marvel television world to the big-screen cinematic universe. Sokovia played a major role in Marvel's 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Ultron raised the city into space and attempted to crash it into Earth in the climactic scene.

2. Keeping Daredevil Alive

Partway through the new season of Iron Fist, Colleen Wing reveals that she is worried that Danny Rand is pushing himself too hard because Matt Murdoch told him to take up his mantle. This is a direct reference to the finale moments of The Defenders finale episode, when Danny, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones all witness Matt Murdock die taking down The Hand. Except, in a final scene, we found out that Murdock is still alive, unbeknownst to anyone else.

3. Rand In Hand

When Misty Knight first meet Ward Meachum, he compliments her on her robotic hand, calling is a "Maserati with fingers." He also mentions that he saw the specs for the device and knows a lot about it. This is a reference to Season 2 of Luke Cage, when Danny Rand and Colleen Wing are able to offer Misty a replacement arm using Rand Industries tech... which is why Ward knows so much about it.

4. Sunsets

Towards the end of the season, Ward buys a gun and offers his arms dealer some shooting advice: "Think of sunsets." The arms dealer laughs the notion off as preposterous once Ward leaves. This is a small moment, but it could be another sly reference to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Many Marvel fans also scoffed at Black Widow's technique of saying "The sun is getting real low" to calm down the Hulk in that movie, so much so that Thor: Ragnarok later poked fun at it as well.