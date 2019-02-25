Moving in together is a massive relationship milestone. Regardless of how long you've been dating, merging your lives in this way is a big step towards building a long-term future as a unit. The mantras to recite after moving in together can help keep the celebratory energy of your new living situation in full swing, while also preparing you to handle any conflicts or disagreements that could arise.

Once you've officially started living under one roof, it's pretty likely that you're going to be filled with so many positive emotions. But let's face it, navigating serious relationships aren't always easy and staying grounded during major life-shifts can be so important. When it comes to staying rooted in your truth, reciting mantras can be a great way to practice mindfulness, gratitude, and positivity, both as an individual and as a couple. Whether you're having a good or bad day, reminding yourselves of the core reasons you've decided to share a living space can keep the good vibes on blast. Plus, making time to connect with each other in the form of meditation (or any other bonding practice) can feel satisfying on so many different levels.

To get you started, here are some powerful phrases to recite once you've moved in together.

1 Love is a feeling and an action. Giphy Anyone who's ever cohabited with a partner knows that being around each other all of the time can start to feel a little repetitious. That's why, reminding yourself that love doesn't just have to be expressed or felt as an emotion, but also communicated through actions is a solid way to keep things fun and spontaneous.

2 Our home is our sanctuary. Giphy IMO, one of the best parts about living with bae is being able to create the perfect shelter from all of the not-so-great things that weigh us down in life. Cultivating this safe space with the right person can be such an amazing feeling and you deserve to revel in all of the bliss that comes with that.

3 We are ready to handle any challenges that come. Giphy No matter how much you love someone, ups and downs are a totally normal part of every relationship. Although conflicts can feel really upsetting at the time, if you can address them in a healthy way, maintaining the good energy in your new home will be much easier.