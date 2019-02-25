4 Mantras To Recite After Moving In Together With Your Partner, For All The Good Vibes
Moving in together is a massive relationship milestone. Regardless of how long you've been dating, merging your lives in this way is a big step towards building a long-term future as a unit. The mantras to recite after moving in together can help keep the celebratory energy of your new living situation in full swing, while also preparing you to handle any conflicts or disagreements that could arise.
Once you've officially started living under one roof, it's pretty likely that you're going to be filled with so many positive emotions. But let's face it, navigating serious relationships aren't always easy and staying grounded during major life-shifts can be so important. When it comes to staying rooted in your truth, reciting mantras can be a great way to practice mindfulness, gratitude, and positivity, both as an individual and as a couple. Whether you're having a good or bad day, reminding yourselves of the core reasons you've decided to share a living space can keep the good vibes on blast. Plus, making time to connect with each other in the form of meditation (or any other bonding practice) can feel satisfying on so many different levels.
To get you started, here are some powerful phrases to recite once you've moved in together.
1Love is a feeling and an action.
Anyone who's ever cohabited with a partner knows that being around each other all of the time can start to feel a little repetitious. That's why, reminding yourself that love doesn't just have to be expressed or felt as an emotion, but also communicated through actions is a solid way to keep things fun and spontaneous.
2Our home is our sanctuary.
IMO, one of the best parts about living with bae is being able to create the perfect shelter from all of the not-so-great things that weigh us down in life. Cultivating this safe space with the right person can be such an amazing feeling and you deserve to revel in all of the bliss that comes with that.
3We are ready to handle any challenges that come.
No matter how much you love someone, ups and downs are a totally normal part of every relationship. Although conflicts can feel really upsetting at the time, if you can address them in a healthy way, maintaining the good energy in your new home will be much easier.
4I am so lucky to wake up next to my best friend.
Let's be real, living with your partner can be so fun because, at the end of the day, you get to be with them way more than when you lived separately. Waking up next to your favorite person on the daily can feel amazing — And simply being grateful and recognizing how lucky you both are can make so many of life's other worries shrink in comparison.
As with any other transition period, moving in with an SO can lead to many changes. That said, through practicing communication and patience, you'll be able to ride the highs and lows. Focusing on your shared goals as a couple and building an environment that you can both enjoy is a really amazing step to take and staying grounded in the process means you'll both be able to enjoy your new living situation as much as possible.