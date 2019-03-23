Senator Kamala Harris' (D-California) apparent feelings for President Donald Trump have been on full display as of late. Over the past few months, she's taken aim at his policies, called him names, and made some poor jokes about him. And that's really just the brink of it. Here are four of Kamala Harris' quotes about Donald Trump that suggest that their relationship will never be BFF level.

While her comments about the commander-in-chief date back years, it seems that they've really multiplied in the wake of Harris' presidential announcement. Heck, she even appeared to take a shot at Trump in her announcement video. In the video, posted to Twitter on Jan. 21, Harris shared the reasons why she's running, which include, "Truth, justice, decency, equality, freedom, democracy." She continued on to say those things are "all on the line now."

Even so, Trump later applauded her campaign launch, saying in a Jan. 31 interview with The New York Times that Harris has had "the best opening so far" in the 2020 primary race. (See a full list of those candidates here.)

Maybe Trump simply didn't take those comments as a diss, but there's honestly no denying some of these other ones. Let's take a closer look at them below, shall we?

1. Harris Apparently Thinks Trump Is Racist Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Harris threw the zinger in a Feb. 26 interview with The Root, using his past controversies as her defense. "Well look, when you talk about his statement on (Charlottesville), when you talk about him calling African countries sh**hole countries, when you talk about him referring to immigrants as rapists and murderers, I don't think you can reach any other conclusion," she told the outlet. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Harris' statement but did not hear back by the time of publication. If you're unaware, Harris first seems to be referencing Trump's comments following the deadly attack in Virginia at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Rather than immediately condemning racism, he said blame for the violence lied “with many sides.” The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. She also appears to be referencing a comment he allegedly made while discussing immigration from Haiti and African countries in a January 2018 Oval Office meeting (which he denied, though he admitted to using "tough language"). Elite Daily reached out to the White House for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back. And the third may refer to comments that Trump made in his 2015 campaign announcement speech. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Oof.

2. Harris' Rebuttal To The 2019 State Of The Union Was Scathing Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images Get this: Harris gave an unofficial rebuttal to Trump's 2019 State of the Union, even before he shared his address. (Stacey Abrams later gave the official Democratic response.) In her remarks, shared via Facebook Harris slammed Trump for his "insincere appeals to unity" and seemed to accuse him of "[seeking] to score political points by driving us apart." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. So, as you can imagine, it was really awkward to hear Trump make calls for bipartisanship cooperation and sound off about immigration and deportation later in the evening.

3. There Was Also That One Joke... Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images While it can be nice to see politicians kick back and share a joke every once in a while, the one that Harris told during an April 2018 appearance on the Ellen show was wild. When asked if she would rather be stuck in an elevator with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or then-United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Harris went, “Does one of us have to come out alive?” Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. For what it's worth, she started laughing hysterically, so it seems like the joke was in good fun. But it also seems to be a jab. You be the judge: