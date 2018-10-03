On Thursday, Sept. 27, Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault (which he denies), gave her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. On Tuesday, Oct. 2, President Donald Trump commented on the controversy, and the tweets about Donald Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford's testimony are not holding back. Nor should they.

Ford claims that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her at a party while the two were both in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations calling them "completely false." Representatives for Kavanaugh did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment. While many found Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee to be important and heartbreaking, President Donald Trump took a different path as he addressed the crowd during a campaign rally in Southaven, Mississippi on Tuesday, Oct. 2. According to CNN, the president openly mocked Ford for not remembering certain details of her alleged assault and her inability to answer certain questions. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's rally statements, but did not immediately hear back. Trump said mimicking Ford's testimony,

I had one beer. Well, do you think it was -- nope, it was one beer. How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. What neighborhood was it in? I don't know. Where's the house? I don't know. Upstairs, downstairs -- where was it? I don't know -- but I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember.

While I don't think anyone expected Trump to defend Ford over his SCOTUS pick, mocking her was a whole other arena that Twitter was pretty appalled by.

Twitter wasn't the only one to criticize president out, even Trump's favorite morning television program got in on it. During Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Oct. 3, host Brian Kilmeade called Trump out for mocking Ford's testimony saying he "[blew] it," according to The Daily Beast. Kilmeade said,

Last night he chose to blow it as the FBI is handing in the report as early as today. I wonder about the wisdom, as much as the crowd loved it, I wonder about the wisdom tactically of him doing that.

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) — who initially voted yes on pushing Kavanaugh's nomination through — also hopped on the bandwagon. During a Wednesday appearance on the Today show he called Trump's mockery of Ford "not right" and "kind of appalling," according to CNN. Flake told host Savannah Guthrie,

There's no time and no place for remarks like that. To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right. It's just not right. I wish he hadn't had done it. It's kind of appalling.

Judging by the backlash over Trump's behavior at his Mississippi rally, it's pretty clear that Trump made a huge error in mocking Ford — and that's something people on both sides of he aisle seem to agree on.