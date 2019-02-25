On Sunday, Feb. 24, President Donald Trump tweeted something of a save the date. In his tweet, Trump told his fellow Americans to "hold the date" for his plans for a 2019 Independence Day gathering called "A Salute to America," which would include fireworks, entertainment, and an address delivered by, you guessed it, the president himself. But not everyone was impressed by the message, including California senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. TBH, Kamala Harris's response to Donald Trump's 4th of July plans is a pretty good burn.

Trump's original tweet had all the makings of presidential tweets these days: lots of exclamation marks, a few words in all caps, and a lot of self congratulatory rhetoric. It said:

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!

If Trump isn't, in fact, your favorite president, you'll probably love Harris's response. According to a tweet from CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah, Harris laughed when asked about Trump's tweet announcing the 4th of July festivities in D.C. She said, "I think the president needs to realize it’s America’s birthday, not his birthday.” Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Harris' remark, but didn't immediately hear back.

Harris wasn't the only politician to clap back at Trump's "hold the date" mandate. California's Rep. Eric Swalwell responded with a snarky comment saying, "If this goes well, I think we should follow it with a big party in Times Square the night before New Year’s Day," implying that Trump's announcement was nothing special and Americans "hold the date" on the 4th of July — which is already a federal holiday — every year.

Harris has been a long-time critic of Trump and his administration, and even calling his statements "propaganda" during an interview on The View. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. Earlier this year, Harris revealed that she was running for president in 2020 and joined an ever-growing list of Democrats who are ready to unseat Donald Trump after a tumultuous first term. The former California state attorney general is a favorite pick for Democrats, and her signature issue areas include holding big businesses accountable, providing wage subsidies for working class families, Medicare for all, and immigration reform.

Like every candidate, Harris isn't perfect — several of her critics have criticized her record on criminal justice reform and civil rights issues; in a New York Times op-ed, a University of San Francisco law professor noted that Harris fought to keep people facing wrongful convictions in prison, didn't adequately support sentencing reforms, and defended the death penalty even though she has said she's against it. During a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, Harris addressed some of the criticism she received for her actions during time as San Francisco district attorney and California AG and offered an apology saying, "The bottom line is the buck stops with me and I take full responsibility for what my office did." Elite Daily reached out to representaives of Harris for further comment on the specific criticisms, but did not immediately hear back.

Whether she's criticizing his administration or laughing at one of his tweets, one thing is certain: the U.S. senator is ready to take on Trump in 2020.